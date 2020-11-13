Transcript for Joe Biden names chief of staff

The 22 when he election is now officially broken the record for voter turnout she. The United States elections project confirms more than 152. Million Americans voted this election. That's nearly 64%. Of those eligible and with a 96%. Of all votes counted. That number will climb even more in the drug campaign has wild at least eighteen lawsuits challenging the results of the election so far. But many of them have already been dismissed meanwhile president elect Joseph Biden is pushing lower with. The transition talking with foreign leaders about why operating. On the corona virus pandemic climate change and other issues he's also named his longtime advisor Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff. Claim led the Obama administration's response Ebola Virus and served as Biden's chief of staff when he was vice president. ABC White House correspondents Karen Travers and Rachel Scott join us now for more on this original what we know that Ron Klain and what does this say about Biden's plan. And. The old guy and this has won that first decision that president elect makes choosing a chief of staff Ron claimed she is included my surgeon Joseph Biden hadn't been sober for years now she served as the cheapest asked him when he was vice president during the Obama administration and she was doubly bullies are during the a -- administration when you're tackling should not virus leading the United States efforts separate tax should protect the country and so she does reflect what Joseph Biden is focusing on in the end sources close the transition process which. Should tell us that at these positions continue to be rolled out you'll see it sort of reflect in March that Joseph Biden wants to do it is -- 100 days of office Leno the endemic isn't clear priority for him should that follows health care action so bringing in Ron claims it has experience combating the virus is definitely underscores Joseph Biden's point church to try and control and control the spread of the corona virus and we know that he's also should expect to announce his cabinet picks later this month. And Karen Georgian. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush shared photos on social media her showing Obama girls around the White House when their father had been named president elect. I know you covered that transition and the transition from Obama the trunk. What do you make of what's happening now. Or what's happening right now Diana is unprecedented. And experts I spoke to this week's say this is really very dangerous time for the country that right now this transfer of power is in the country is at its most vulnerable when adversaries could try to strike just because there is chaos going on in this country you mentioned George W. Bush back in 2000 and not declared the winner until mid December of that year after the Supreme Court ruling should really tight timeline and later they say hurt and they were not starting off on the right footing it took them awhile to get settled an inch of flash forward eight years later and the Bush Administration really wanted to make sure that did not happening and when he do everything they could to help the incoming Obama administration that was on a personal level with the bush daughters welcoming the Obama daughters and telling them where to get a late night snacks in the -- ministers to slide down but it was also on the government level and who later. Obama reflected on. And and he said that should the week the Bush Administration did it was a model for how it should be done that they were professional that they were gracious he said in 2016. He wanted to do the same thing for the to administration. Is and there are a lot of bruised feelings and really upset people in the Obama White House because Hillary Clinton did not win. But yet they still went ahead with should transition and they tried to make sure everything went smoothly. How does that. Contrast to what we're seeing now what do you what do you think the repercussions. Could be I didn't seemed pretty relaxed about it when he was asked about it yesterday. I didn't did he said we have everything we need right now if they need more and they'll certainly ask about it I thought that was an interesting message almost of reassurance to Americans right now we're very concerned that this is so volatile and that he's teen is not going to be able to hit the ground running on day one on January 20 but a lot of concerns about intelligence briefings that they're not getting and what that means sure when they do take over in January anger and back to the Bush Administration that was something that was cited in the nine elevenths commission report that said that because that transitions are short because it was so rocky everything that slipped through the cracks that perhaps. Read you what we saw on September 11 that there are things it did not get done that should have been addressed long before in the beginning of the Bush Administration. And Rachel despite the fact that new president trump has not conceded and the GSA has not. Acknowledged Biden as a president elected and Joseph Maddon is continuing ahead. She's already been speaking with world leaders what are they saying. Yeah and the rest of the world has already know Donna are reacting to this Joseph Biden has speaking to world leaders such we know that secretary I'm out tomorrow will be visiting five countries to do not that trench the leaders of all five of those countries that he is scheduled to visit did not show why the president a shot Boris Johnson who is an of residents from should come out Tuesday that he looks forward to finding common ground with Joseph Biden even calling him the transitional acting so she you have this situation here where the rest the world is moving forward or moving on here recognizing reality is that Joseph Biden has won this election and then should back here at home and the president's own party as situation where you only have -- out of four senate Republicans that have come out and acknowledged Joseph Biden as the president elect even the president himself she has refused to concede the election that he has clearly Lawson does. And Karen while Washington seem still focused on the election the pandemic is surging we have record hostile nations a record number of new cases. It's a happening. Behind the scenes either the White House or in congress to try to do something about nothing at the White House right now Diana it is really striking to see how absent the president has been. On the coded pandemic yeah. Spoken out publicly at all on anything since last Thursday she -- a couple of tweets about the prospect of a vaccine but otherwise no comments no statements about the corona virus pandemic from president trump and and it really fits a pattern from the president in the final weeks in this campaign where his message out there on the campaign trail was ignore the pandemic he said that the United States had rounded the -- the corner and things were getting better he is said that the media was going to stop covering coded -- November 4 came around that of course did not happen but still it's striking is he quiet the president is on this given the situation across the country also closer to home for the president and -- now more than a dozen aides and advisors to president trump who -- tested positive in the last couple of days many of these cases stemmed from that election night party at the White House hundreds of people were there indoors crowded space watching the election returns and Diane has surprised many of them were not wearing masks and I Karen Travers in Rachel's thank you ladies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.