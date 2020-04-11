Joe Biden speaks from Delaware

More
With many of the battleground states’ vote totals still to be called, Joe Biden delivered a speech to supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.
2:46 | 11/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden speaks from Delaware

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:46","description":"With many of the battleground states’ vote totals still to be called, Joe Biden delivered a speech to supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74012693","title":"Joe Biden speaks from Delaware","url":"/Politics/video/joe-biden-speaks-delaware-74012693"}