Transcript for Joe Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania

He's now ahead in the state of Pennsylvania. By the state now has 95%. Of expected boats reported. And this is a big one with twenty electoral votes up for grabs Joseph Biden now slightly ahead there in the state of Pennsylvania so let's take a look. At where things stand overall for the candidates Joseph Biden has 253. Electoral votes. President trump has 214. Electoral votes again why Pennsylvania is such a big one with twenty electoral votes up for grabs. It could put Joseph Biden over. That 270. Mark but again this race is still up for grabs for either candidate because we're still waiting on results. From six states five of those are battlegrounds Pennsylvania North Carolina Georgia Arizona and Nevada. So here's a look at some of those votes being counted right now this is at a counting center in Philadelphia. Those vote counters doing their best to try to get us results to this presidential election now three days after. The election let's get right to Trevor all in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania Trevor than this isn't not by any means over but it is big news for Joseph Biden. Well absolutely and it was needs that we have sort of been waiting on Diane this was an update from those Philadelphia ballot counters that you just showed. And it was the result of them working through that night to get these ballots counted as the first time the Philadelphia area has updated it in about eight hours and it was the biggest swing that we have seen in this race. It well over a 24 hour period Joseph Biden went from being down more than 181000 votes. They're now being up about 5500. And saying that you mentioned this is what 95% reporting. There are still all 135000. Votes left to be counted in reported here in Pennsylvania the overwhelming majority of them are mail in ballots. We're Joseph Biden has a significant advantage of not only has he taken the lead. He is likely to expand it didn't give himself some cushion to the point where. He very well could win Pennsylvania by of much wider margin than he won a state like Wisconsin so far which was a 20000 vote victory and each one. Each update we've been seeing sentenced basically election night when president trump had to leave north of 600000 votes. Has been swinging in a former vice president Joseph Biden's favor now of course you have been hearing these widespread allegations. A voter fraud are caught a calling I counting illegal votes here in Pennsylvania and another state for president problem. And from his supporters to I want clarify Diane the main source. Of what these supporters considered to be illegal votes here in Pennsylvania is the fact the Democrats in the state. Want to count mail in ballots that arrive after Election Day. Now there is a lawsuit right now that is pending on whether or not those vote should be counted or not so because of that pending lawsuit. From the beginning of the counting any mail in ballot that was received after Election Day has been sequestered and put off to the side and they might end up not counting. But they're not in the total right now and so if you think that all of those votes shouldn't count and their legal you may very well be right. But none of Joseph Biden is a lead pass to do with those of votes and he very well could not need them in the end so right now. The positioning is incredibly strong for Joseph Biden because it as you've said. Everyone in America knows there are so many states that could be considered toss ups or at least very close right now if Joseph Biden wins here and he's in great shape to do so right now. The election is his regardless of what happens anywhere else Diana. Big moment Trevor Alton Harris burg thanks chatter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.