Transcript for Joe Biden takes narrow lead in Georgia

Also overnight Joseph Biden pulled ahead in the state of Georgia yeah so what we went to bed president trump had a 2000 vote lead. In the state of Georgia at this hour right now we know that Joseph Biden is on top with 1000 votes still very very tight there's still about. 8000 votes still to be counted their. In Georgia so we can be anyone's race the reason why Joseph Biden is on top is because the votes are coming in from places like Gwinnett County this is outside of Atlanta one of the suburbs you can see the racial here he's up 58 point three. To forty point four but its other counties or even bigger for Democrats. Places like Fulton and places like Clayton. Look at this 84% of the vote recorded Joseph Biden when the votes are coming from there that's what you see Biden taking the lead George OK time thanks very much is go to Georgia nasty wasn't Sami. Is there the boats have been coming in through the night this could still take some time now in Georgia Steve. It could we expect to hear more from the secretary of state today he's holding a news conference shortly where he plans to discuss some of the numbers but George. I just underlined there are a lot of georgians who are waking up this morning. Both Democrats and Republicans wondering. What Georgia did they wake up again. That's how significant this lead that Joseph Biden has taken it is if he is able to hold onto it he will accomplish something in Georgia we keep saying this over and over again. The president Barack Obama wasn't able to do twice it is really breaking the conventional wisdom that we are seeing here. And there are people on the left two are obviously celebrating that are pointing out that people like Stacey Abrams have a lot to do with with with this leave. And and John Lewis part of his district. In Clayton County was responsible for a number of these votes that fell in favor of Joseph Biden as Tom just explained. About the boat itself the secretary of state. Who I will underline is a Republican we'll get more of that later gave points out that there are about 8109000. Outstanding votes were also going to be counting military and overseas votes today. About 171000. Of those I think are so have already 181000 of those. Military overseas ballots have already come in and are all ready counted. The secretary of state believes that there may be about 9000 potential more of those ballots that have to be in by the end up to the day to day. So that's where this could lead could be adjusted. And where the president possibly could gain a few more votes. Com the other thing I'll point out is that there is this huge effort right now this is this there's a there's a new ground war. That's taking place it's on the left and the right win both Democrats and Republicans are encouraging. Voters who may have had. Issues with their absentee ballots that can be fixed to do so. By the end of business today they called those cured ballots but those ballots could make a difference. Tom mention Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County finished counting most of their votes last night. They are planning to submit them today we expect those votes to count that as a a blue county now the Latino vote here is big. We could expect this number to shift again after Gwyneth numbers are can't conceive right now we're well in the market for an automatic recount. We are and the secretary of state is already prepared for that. He has said that. Recount initially said yesterday that a recount shouldn't change the numbers much but he's got new equipment he said it would take a week. Four we count either candidate can can order one if it stays within that margin of error. And something about the secretary of state that I that I that I keep saying want to say again. Is that you know for all of these allegations about. Democrats stealing elections and and and some of these these season this notion that the election is being stolen. That's not going to play as well in this state where Republicans control the legislature. The governor's office and where the secretary of state who runs the elections here is not only a Republican but also a supporter of the president.

