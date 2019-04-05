Transcript for Joe Biden to test waters with voters in South Carolina

We really art a place where literally our democracy is at stake right now. An awful lot is at stake in over there whether or not. We we get through this we're losing our alliances all over the world. The fact of the matter is we are. Making ordinary people the enemies of the people we're trying to divide the country dividing the country. At a pretty together why all color space for power. And that's what it's all about because any problem anybody has since the other. It's the others that black community it's sad that it is those folks coming across the borders those folks sure is you know. And so anyway just just goes on and on quite frankly I've had enough to here. I believe the moral obligation of our time and I'm not joking about this I don't call middle class Jodi that's not matters the problem enemies I'm not that sophisticated you know. I'm pretty darts of its gate about who built the country. This country but here's dale with the class does well the world the wealthy do very well in the or have a way out. It's the only way out. But here's the other part of it. The reason why we've and so stabilize a country like the rest of the world and tough times as big red a vibrant the class with people pulpit expectations. Always look into the future. Will somebody people lost that sense now they think the American dream is beyond their control there Brock that at least yacht about. 40% American thank your children will never be able that is instantly we have but look folks this time rebuild a little class I promise you. I promise you were bringing along everybody about their race their gender ethnicity or religion that out where that event whatever disability. Not a joke.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.