Today my out of fourth part of my build back better plan. Advancing. Racial equity. Across American economy. Access. Parra. The other pillar of build back better but this is in its doldrums. To start we crate and news small business opportunity from. It dramatically expands on the success of Obama Biden initiative. That generated more than five affiliated five dollars in private equity for every one dollar public investment in small business. Particularly in hard pressed here. Where it make take thirty billion dollars or made American investment announced earlier this year included this vote. Will allow the expanded federal support. The most effective state local nonprofit programs provide venture capital and financing from minority business owners and communities in need. We'll also allow us to support community development banks. That have a proven record of investing. In minority small businesses. That thirty billion is estimated to leverage a 150 billion in new financing. And equity. For more. Black and brown. Small businesses. Source small business opportunity fund supports an investment. In a small manufacture color seeking to commercialize the technology through. That helps to manufacture get started. And private investors Reno noticed the promise of that business and invest their private dollars as well. That helps manufacturers scale and grow. That's how we'll make sure. The dog to the best ideas are not denied the venture capital financing 88 because of race or zip code. Here's what matters. Right now in the midst of one of the greatest threats to small businesses are countries overseas. What Donald Trump doing about it. Please give him big banks the green light to blow millions of dollars that they're covered for by the federal government. And make million dollars in fees. My favorite or most well law and well connected clients while shutting the door. Smaller black and robbers as about these connections you all remember so you cover when I first laid out but I thought need to be done in the first. Recovery plan put forward by the congress. I said we should use. The presidents should use the authority hat and defense production act to force big banks. To have to lend. To small businesses are guaranteeing the loan. We bailed them out before. Fourth Moab what do they do. You have a credit card products and establish credit with us you have a bank account without doing a good list goes. And there do not. The result. Billions of dollars in Culver relief program for small businesses benefit ones who had lawyers and accountants to help them. Better connected businesses jumped to the head of the line. The big banks a comedy. Black and brown small businesses that needed to help most got shut out. In fact here's 12%. 12%. A blackened ground businesses surveyed seeking help. Cut the aid they asked for. Now have them say they're gonna have to. Our economy can't afford. Them to close. Their families can fortunate to close. And in my plan. 50% of emergency small business relief would be reserved for the smallest businesses. A fifty or fewer employers. Right now are talking 500. There are small business compared to fortune 500 do you think most people think the neighborhood stores. At 500 employees are small business. Right down the main streets. So many small towns around American victory. And see them shuttered. This would help minority owned business get lifesaving loans. Before the well connected businesses jumped to the head of the line. Removing the barriers for black and brown entrepreneurs start. Grow business. Is only one of many things we have to do to close the racial wealth gap in Spanish. Expand day black and brown. Home ownership. Is another. Today America's cities. There are a number. Where about 75%. Of white Americans own their homes. Only 25% and black and brown citizens are blacks his own homes. Even in the middle. Class communities of color. To save homes. That exists in the white community. Are often valued significantly less. Those black residents. Then see their wealth accumulate much more slowly. Many different families like mine middle class families where do we clue we Edward my parents security any ability. To borrow and generated well. In her home. Telecom bill. And so a lot of shouldn't send their kids to school. Borrow against that. When a house is an asset that helped build equity and well. Homeownership disparity denies equal opportunity.

