Transcript for Joe Biden's electability in the spotlight

I let's bring in now from little more on Joseph Biden Sarah Protestants and with our team at 538 Sara it's great to see you're joining us. From New York you four were ready today about. The electability. And Joseph Biden. Democrats want to know my picks somebody who can win against president from what are you seeing out there and they data about whether Joseph Biden can do that. Rates so I didn't really is entered the field as a polling front runner it's not a tie between him and Sanders. He's pulling on average around 20%. And Sanders is a 20% and so. He's not a formidable front runner by any means looking at the polls but he does have believed and that gives him a greater island the winning the nomination. And he's also the best performing Democrat when it comes to head to head polls against president trump. There have been nine cents sanders' first declared on February 19. And in those polls Biden has led to trumped by seven point one points in the head to head where is Sanders has only led by 3.5 points. And in the other candidates are tied. We've heard Democrats waste. Let over the issue of the best ways to beat. Presidents from some stain that you have to bring out the bees. But appealed to heated democratic coalition. And other say known the best way forward would be to. A win over independents and swing voters X specially in some of those swing states. This thing interesting to watch democratic voters how to play pundit over the issue to we have any evidence or information about. Which half is more viable for the Democratic Party. Well so we do have in terms of information is an understanding. Of who Biden could reliably. Court as his base and so we know about the Democratic Party. In about 50% of voters either say that they are concerted conservative or moderate. And then another 50% are over the age of fifty and has the ABC poll showed today. That's who Biden's polling well what's so there's definitely a path for him to lean in to the more moderate. Older Democrat. And pave the path to the nomination. Yes there are asking about that a generational divide age divide we had an upper earlier from ABC poll but. Its interest in because those of us certainly inside the beltway on the coast we look at the numbers we see the enthusiasm among younger voters millennial voters. Out of seems to be a lot of engagement. Three people to church for example a millennial candidate trying to lot of support. And yet Joseph Biden is not someone that seems to be drying. And tapping into that drawing on support from that is definitely a problem for him do you think in the primary. What's to say at this point but one thing we do know is that younger voters under the age of thirty make up a smaller percentage of the electorate and generally turn out and smaller raids. Granite we saw record turnouts in 2018. And could again into one each money. But I wouldn't say that that's necessarily at this stage and reason why. Biden couldn't put together a winning coalition drying from other groups he's also for instance pulling really well among them an African American voters. Us and we are in as we've seen our politics lately just a little bit we're kind of an unchartered waters and none fueled expectations and certainly old assumptions about. Who turns out who votes. How much and you'll hear what you don't win and if there's when he candidates being debated in the adult cock is. You might be amounts of 68 with only twenty or 30% of the vote. It's really Smart analysis from surplus and senator team at 538 sir thanks for coming in appreciate that thanks for having me.

