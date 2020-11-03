Joe Biden’s surprising turnaround

More
Biden, whose campaign seemed unlikely to be successful two weeks ago, now appears poised to capture the Democratic nomination, according to a FiveThirtyEight model.
2:20 | 03/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden’s surprising turnaround

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"Biden, whose campaign seemed unlikely to be successful two weeks ago, now appears poised to capture the Democratic nomination, according to a FiveThirtyEight model.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69519408","title":"Joe Biden’s surprising turnaround","url":"/Politics/video/joe-bidens-surprising-turnaround-69519408"}