Transcript for Joe Donnelly gives concession speech

I just want to tell you how grateful I am view. For the unbelievable opportunity to serve the people of Indiana. We had the chance to serve everybody across our state. And to be able to try to make a difference in their lives with health care. And with so many good things in the people of course they are so wonderful I called micron to let him know I'll do everything I can. To make sure there's a smooth transition. Because that's what the people of Indiana deserve. And I am so blessed to have my family here with me who put up with that's for all these years. Keeps. But. I'm the luckiest guy in a world I have the most amazing friends. I had the best down. At the best campaign manager Peter hands and hearts and I had the best team in Washington with Joel Elliott his chief of staff that anybody. In so. I and this in a way that. I've been filled up so much more by U you've given me so much and I'm so grateful. To all of you and please know this if there's ever anything. I can ever do for you. Count on me because of this we love this country so much. We need to make sure we work to bring our country together rather than to divide to make sure every American has a chance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.