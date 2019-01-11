Transcript for John Delaney speaks out on Warren’s health care proposal

How to bring those questions street to John Delaney in the former congressman from Maryland where the twice when he candidates congressmen are you there. Hi I'm here thanks for having me and yet you've been in the race longer than anyone else what are your plans for the dinner tonight. Well I'm gonna talk a lot about rural America tonight actually begins I think it's part of the conversation that we're not having in the Democratic Party. I mean I've traveled wry dialogue the only candidate in all 99 counties. You see so many towns that are shrinking and aging it puts huge pressure on health care system and the public schools. And we've got to be talking about things that matter to rural America. And that historically is something that happened with the Iowa caucus but this race has become nationalized so quickly I think some of those issues. Have lost the kind of not been on our agenda and if you saw Donald Trump's 32 video. That he put out in the World Series and he talked about jobs in the economy and creating opportunity in communities. We have to be talking about those issues and that's going to be a big part of what I actually talk about tonight which is what we're gonna do. For rural America and how we can forget about the heartland. He mentions health care there we spent a lot of time talking about senator Elizabeth Warren's new plan to pay for a Medicare for all proposal. Had he had a chance a look at it what do you make of it. I I did look at it you know how it's been a big week for me on health care because probably the most influential journalist. In all of Iowa art column from the storm late times he won a Pulitzer Prize and 2017 he just came out an opinion piece. Talking about how my health care plan better care. Is actually what Iowa needs and it's a universal health care plan so it's similar to what senator Sanders and senator Warren are proposing. We're going gets health care is a basic human right which I believe. It when they should half. It goes much further than these public options which are really just government run insurance companies. But it's practical and it can happen. And I think when you look at Elizabeth Warren's plan what she disclosed today how she's gonna pay for it. Europe obvious kind of first impression is that this is going to cause upheaval. To the US health care market. And as I sat on the debate stage back in June we should be the party that wants to fix what's broken. And keep what's working. And what's broken in our country is we have a tragedy of uninsured Americans thirty million Americans don't have insurance we should be giving their health care coverage which my plan does. These public options that the other folks are proposing like. The vice president and senator Klobuchar and and mayor booted judge those things that they don't deal with that issue. Right what you need is a universal health care plan. But it needs to be a practical one who needs to be about plan where people cabinet choices we're doesn't cause the kind of upheaval your prior guest talked about. How low senator Sanders and senator warns plan will under fund the US health care system. That's not up for debate that's a fact I made that point in the debates in June or July be guests and Medicare doesn't cover the cost of health care and it's well documented. So I've got the best plan for health care it's the number one issue here and I'll. You didn't make the last debate stage if you don't make the next one can you realistically stay in its rains. Absolutely you know we've got a real focus on rural Iowa. And you know I think we're gonna have a surprise coming out rural Iowa in new in the caucuses. Witches. Well to do better than people expect. All right well best of luck to you and I hope the dinner satisfy and I remember that dinner being a really fun time I know it's energizing from those ball yeah I didn't Keogh. Yeah these are joining us appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.