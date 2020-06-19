John Roberts swings DACA decision

More
ABC’s Terry Moran discusses how John Roberts has become the new swing vote and the direction he’s taking SCOTUS.
2:19 | 06/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for John Roberts swings DACA decision

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:19","description":"ABC’s Terry Moran discusses how John Roberts has become the new swing vote and the direction he’s taking SCOTUS.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71334754","title":"John Roberts swings DACA decision","url":"/Politics/video/john-roberts-swings-daca-decision-71334754"}