Transcript for Judge delays Manafort trial, grants immunity to 5 Mueller witnesses

And a delay for the first trial be brought by the special counsel a judge moving today to Virginia trial of former trump campaign chairman Paul metaphor from this week. To next Tuesday now and allowing a prosecutor the call five witnesses who will testify under a grant of immunity. Man a fort faces charges of money laundering and fraud.

