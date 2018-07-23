Judge delays Manafort trial, grants immunity to 5 Mueller witnesses

More
Manafort's trial will begin July 31.
0:18 | 07/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge delays Manafort trial, grants immunity to 5 Mueller witnesses
And a delay for the first trial be brought by the special counsel a judge moving today to Virginia trial of former trump campaign chairman Paul metaphor from this week. To next Tuesday now and allowing a prosecutor the call five witnesses who will testify under a grant of immunity. Man a fort faces charges of money laundering and fraud.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56768931,"title":"Judge delays Manafort trial, grants immunity to 5 Mueller witnesses","duration":"0:18","description":"Manafort's trial will begin July 31.","url":"/Politics/video/judge-delays-manafort-trial-grants-immunity-mueller-witnesses-56768931","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.