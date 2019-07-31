Transcript for Judge dismisses DNC suit vs Russia, Wikileaks

Up federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit claiming there was an international conspiracy to affect the outcome of the 2016 election. The took the Democratic National Committee sued the Russian government the trump campaign and WikiLeaks focusing on the Hackett the DNC emails the judge rule Russia was the main culprit and hacked. If that Russia can't be sued under US law. And for the first time we're seeing the knife allegedly used by an American teenager to kill a police officer and Rome Italian police showed a picture of the seven inch blade during a news conference. They say the officer was stabbed eleven times also please commander admitted the officer have forgotten his gun the night he was killed. I commander also claimed the officer would not have had enough time to draw the weapon before he was fatally wounded.

