Transcript for Judge orders Trump to pay $2 million for violations of state

Some breaking news at a New York City. A federal judge's order Donald Trump to pay two million dollars. To a group of charities to resolve a lawsuit against him for miss using. Trump foundation money during the 2016 campaign this is a significant case the president has admitted wrongdoing of course to personally misusing. These foundation funds and now a judge today has ordered him to pay up. Our investigative reporter and ABC news audio anchor Erica terse he joins me from New York is he's been covering this case Erin this is pretty significant the president we'll have to cut this track right. Two million dollar check and that and the trump foundation said just a moment ago DeVon that they're pleased to be putting out. This money to several US charities included the United Negro College Fund and the US holocaust memorial but. This is a case that stand out of the New York attorney general's office and it dates to 2016. When during the campaign president trump. Held a televised fund raiser for military veterans. But the judge ruled that there the fund raiser and then the subsequent donations made. Two veterans organizations will wasn't exactly altruistic but only meant. To further mr. Trump's political ambitions and his business interest and so can fleeting charity. With politics resulted in the dissolution of the trump foundation and now there's two million dollar payment that the president's going to have to make. And the end of the case says he said and it it really an embattled story of this foundation Aaron and a footnote to all of this the judge also. Barred any of the trump family members from serving on charitable boards without being supervised. That's right it's it's a stunning bit of punishment that the that the trump family is going to have to endure and and an embarrassing one for for. People that means because and less board of the charity has. Other independent members and has nothing to do with president from for his businesses. He nor his Stanley can can sit on on on that charitable board and and that's in effect for the next ten years in addition. Two that from foundation dissolving itself. And this two million dollar payment so it's it's quite a sting. I think after that the New York attorney general's office brought this case but they said that that there were persistent violations. Of New York charities laws.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.