Judge to rule on Trump gag order violations

ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire breaks down when to expect a decision regarding the 11 alleged gag order violations against Donald Trump in the hush money trial.

April 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live