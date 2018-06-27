Transcript for Judge rules children, parents separated at border must be reunited within 30 days

Gonna begin with then new ruling overnight a federal judge ordering the trump administration to reunite thousands of separated migrant families. The judge said right now migrant children are accounted for with less efficiency and accuracy then property is. And he's giving the government a deadline to return them to their parents ABC's Elizabeth terror is here with the details good morning less. I think it is good morning TUS according to that judge the government has an obligation to track and re unify these families and the ruling says it must happen within a month. Would more than 2000. Children still in federal custody. Overnight a judge in California ordering the trump administration. To reunite old children with their families within thirty days. Returned children younger than five to their parents within fourteen deed. And stop deporting parents would doubt their children. Unless the parent voluntarily declines to be reunited. With a parent is unfit or dangerous the ruling in response to an eight fielder won't sit. Good advice they're not welcome in our community. And issued on the scene date demonstrators protested attorney general Jeff Sessions in Los Angeles. Sessions they are speaking to a conservative criminal justice organization. And getting some attention this morning after making this joke about critics have freedom and separation. I like the little security around them selves and if you try to scale the France blaming them. Be even too happy to have you arrested. And separated from your children and that would like to see that. President trump in the meantime still pushing for more funding to build his border wall while talking tough on illegal immigration it's so simple. It's called up sorry you can't commend you have to go into a legal process. Well ABC news has learned First Lady melodic at trump is planning a second trip to one of the detention centers sometime this weekend later today the house is set to vote on an immigration bill but GOP leaders. Do expected to pass.

