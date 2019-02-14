Judge: Trump's former campaign chairman lied to the special counsel team

A federal judge on Wednesday accepted the argument by federal prosecutors that Paul Manafort continued to lie to special counsel Robert Mueller's team after plea deal.
Judge: Trump's former campaign chairman lied to the special counsel team

