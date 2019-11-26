Transcript for Judiciary committee schedules next hearing, border crisis, travel challenges for vete

Governor welcome to the return by Devin Dwyer Washington great to have you with us on this Tuesday of a hollow holiday week we are counting down at Thanksgiving. If you think holiday travel is a bear. Trying being navigating these airports as one of America's disabled veterans we sit down with one coming up who is working with the airlines to make things easier. This holiday week but first some breaking news on impeachment the House Judiciary Committee just moments ago. Has announced it will formally begin the next phase of this probe next week December 4. When legal app experts plan to lay out the constitutional grounds for removing the president in our investigative reporter Catherine folders here Catherine. The committee has written a letter Regis out there on the screen to president trump. It's significant they see the president can appear himself next week if you want. C a Yasser they have scheduled this first hearing in this new phase. And this impeachment investigation for next week December 4 and they right here in the letter. That is they want to ensure a fair and a Foreman a process that say to that end. I remind you that participation by the president or his counsel has been described by the committee in past inquiries as not a right but a privilege. Or courtesy which is being extended at to the president's council you can see a quote. From the letter there they give the White House until December 1 at. 6 PM to say whether or not they well I'd show up or participate in this in any way whether it's just the president or or just as attorneys. But it's significant because this represents obviously the impeachment approved moving in to a new phase remember this is the committee that will draft. The articles of impeachment and we were talking to some. Democratic aides on this committee earlier today just other goal of this hearing they say it's going to be a legal hearing in terms of witnesses their gonna cause public constitutional scholars and legal experts but the quote. That they said was they they wants it again that they need to apply the walks the facts in order to determine. How to proceed saying they will analyze that evidence gathered by. The House Intelligence Committee but what still remains an open question was you know that Adam Shipp in the House Intelligence Committee. They are writing this report that they will ultimately turn over to the Judiciary Committee it's unclear if they we'll have that report. By the time of this hearing. It's about this hearing very much about Guinean into the public bloodstream in the narrative did ground work the legal ground work for impeaching and removing a president they wanted on the record so we'll watch for that next week meantime. The administration says it will appeal a federal court decision they yesterday. Warning White House officials that are not complying with congressional subpoenas. That they are not above the law judge can to Qatar Jim Brown Jackson wrote take a look at this presidents are not kings. George Jackson road they do not have subjects bound by loyalty your blood whose destiny they are entitled to control of course that is directed. At president trump who has so far tried to block many of his top officials from appearing including in this case. John Magee and the former White House counsel Jordan Phelps is at the white has forced right now Jordan. Jimmy began has been a long sought after by house Democrats in this case and the president is remaining defiant even in the face of this judgment. And then making and his former White House counsel was ordered the star witness in the Muller probe. Of course things have moved on but his case obviously has ramifications for other White House officials were being sought for testimony in the ongoing. Impeachment probe. President from taking tips later today saying that he actually wouldn't mind having people like me and in his. Acting to his staff meet monthly to go before congress but DeVon the president claims that he is making a principled argument here. In taking a stand against singing those people because he believes he's been treated so unfairly his impeachment process. Dabbing it's worth noting of course that impeachment is any process that in trying to the constitution. And as you noted that judge yesterday. Noted that presidents are not about the law. It was an extraordinary decision yesterday albeit from one judge in one case but certainly. Seen by many people as a Bellwether perhaps of what could come this is court challenges. I continue in the system Jordan think stand by for more on this or want to bring in John who'd act with the Brookings Institution he is an expert on presidential power and has been following developments John picture being here. This case appears headed for the Supreme Court way Seattle you know what do you think this decision. By the court date in the appellate for the Supreme Court. Will mean here as we watch this impeachment process go forward. Well this is a case that's important about more than just dom again this is a case about. The heart of presidential power and the separation of powers between the branches. The executive branch is claim right now that presidents have absolute immunity. With something that was too much for judge Jackson to handle two even tolerate. And I think we're going to see something similar in the higher courts we have a standard of law in this country. That says that no one is above it and the president has. A put forward an idea like other presidents have in the past that he is above it in its time for the judiciary to step in and rule on not claimed John. In the meantime and we know that those appeals can take quite a long time to work here way through do you think that this. I decision by judge Jackson has any bearing on. Other witnesses who were not part of this case say somebody like former national security advisor John Bolton and others who. Impeachment investigators really want to get too will they be swayed by this. Early in the short term they're not going to be swayed by at the Justice Department already announced. That they are going to appeal this to the appellate level and eventually likely to the Supreme Court. And I think for other witnesses who were looking to this case particularly John Bolton and others. They're going to wait until this plays out if it plays out it all before they. Jump to congress and say okay judge Jackson scared me enough I'm ready to show up. And we know that house Democrats also signaling in in the midst of all this that they are deterrent to push ahead whether or not these witnesses come forward although. Some of them offer some potentially tantalize in additional information that they would like to see let's take a look at where the American public is on this because there is a new poll out today. From CNN that shows people haven't really debt affected that much yet Friday's public impeachment hearings. Again this is just one snapshot of sentiment by about 50% of Americans for now support impeaching. And removing a president that's virtually unchanged from before the impeachment hearings began to take a look at this interest in wrinkle. In the new CNN poll there is a big division by gender. 40% of men support impeaching and removing the president much lower than these 60% of women who say. DS support the same Jordan Phelps. That is something that in this White House is likely to pay close attention to write because women are key constituency. I headed into the torn each morning election. Yeah absolutely women have been an elusive constituencies in a lot of ways for this White House so one that they are definitely keeping a close eye on. DeVon this White House very much making a battle for public opinion. Admit this impeachment inquiry and this poll has been good news for them and that sends the fact that things haven't changed all that minds. Yeah and the president headed out on the campaign trail this evening for a campaign rally as well it's one last are from you John before we let you go. Oh what are you expected the next steps in this legal battle. We also saw the court yesterday talk about the president's tax returns. An unrelated case but also a test of presidential power in the face of congress. Do you do you suspect that this case with down again we'll get expedited will the court here it this year. That's certainly courts have an interest in hearing this out impeachment is a constitutional event. It is something that is one of the most serious acts that the congress can take. In courts or reread to be up politics into the optics into the constitutional realities of a process like that. Ideally however. The executive branch and congress will negotiate some sort of different outcome. No one wants to lose this case the president doesn't want to the congress doesn't want to and one of the ways to ensure that no one loses the case is to have some negotiated outcome. Where the parties meet somewhere in the middle. Now that's very well said they don't want something put in stone by a court they'd much rather work it out on their own we'll see if they if they go that route here it does seem that the president's pretty defined at this point determined. To take it up to change on who to act with Brookings Institution thank you sir happy Thanksgiving to you. Jordan Phelps is sticking around because next as we head deeper into the twenty to forty presidential campaign president. Has a new master for his long stalled border wall project at the southern border ABC news has learned that president trump. I has now tasked his son in law Jared Kushner with overseeing construction of the wall. In a possible. Is seizure of hundreds of miles of land from private landowners on the border since last summer. We know they have been negotiating with folks down there but the Washington Post reported today that 800 court filings. Could soon be in the offing if big government is to build the 450. Miles of Newbury the president wants bright 20/20 Jordan. To talk to us about this new development you've been doing reporting uninsured questioners new job he's had. Got a lot on his plate but now being in charge of the border wall seems to be his latest pet project what do we know about that. And what's in store for these landowners who could see their land sea. Yet DeVon three years intent that trump administration the president he campaign promise. Building not southern border while still remains elusive so the president. Has put his son in line charged. A trying to make this happen leading a small group of people working within the administration to really Greece. These wheels and get gears going into motion he's been really ruffling some feathers some career officials DeVon in that process. Because Kushner is asking them to push through process sees. That are in place of for a reason you mentioned. Those lay and owners at Kushner. One of the things obviously banks' standing in the way of the president getting that promises all this private land that would need at least he is to complete it. Damning if it should be noted. That so much of this border while. Remains I'm belts there is 86 walls 86 miles of wall. That has been re ar rest under the trump administration but there has been no new construction all the wall that has been belt was in areas where there Ari was some sort of existing barriers are still a long way to go for the president. Completes this promise that and just enjoy out. A lot and a lot of people also wondering whether or not Mexico has in fact paid for construction of the wall as president from promised during the campaign. What do we know about that have they. Footed the bill for any of that 86 months. DeVon Mexico is not paying for this wallets the American taxpayer I know must. All right torn felt source at the White House thank you very much it has been indeed an unprecedented you're down there at the southern border as we have covered. Extensively here in the briefing the Border Patrol reports. They're more than a 180000. People have been apprehended in El Paso, Texas alone in the past year that's six times higher than a year ago. I'd of course led to that epic backlog. Of asylum cases also those overcrowded detention facilities that we've shown you. Our affiliate WD a Y in North Dakota and reporter Kevin wall of then recently traveled south. For a fascinating look at how things stand right now. As the sun comes up over Mexico but Chris cool desert morning. A Texas town of El Paso awakens along the border. A wall that separates this town from Juarez Mexico. As brought visitors from the north. Terry Brant bishop with the eastern North Dakota Il CA along with area Lutheran minister. Are here to learn more about the board. Meeting with Border Patrol agent who block them through. There's been a tumultuous year control. X ray 366. US Border Patrol agent Sarah Cabrera took us along during her morning shift. The feud and they see somebody walking from the other side of the river and you see them coming in that's going to be obvious. Ones. Patrolling the canal the law the dusty trail of dirt that separates Juarez Mexico from now passed this of the river. Right there that's. Next. The numbers are astound. Our biggest they Willis 2201. 2201. Day and then you add 15100 from the day before then seventeen a different opinions and. And how about these numbers in 28 team the El Paso sector Border Patrol apprehended 31000. People for the year. This past may here now castle 38000. For the month. As we ride with Border Patrol and I'll too familiar sights in this case. Homeless and looked thin and opening plus. Suspect he'd say I'm infant closeness. He laid I meant exactly Saturday off there's from the country of ponderous. There it here illegally these other documents some from blunders. A young mother Katie and her seven month old son Owen from Honduras. Walking through water and mud and give themselves up to the agent. What goes in another thousand in honor of their. We're you know we're we're talking. And it. And then widens. So she's saying that she's coming the seasonal employment and in her country how many need to eat she needs to provide for her child. And it no doubt has been dangerous for Katie and her baby on the weekend we were here in Juarez Mexico. 22 murders and we are human beings and how are we get none and protect our country if we'd all. Take into our custody anybody that we have. We have to take them and we hats so cool and investigate and run your criminal history to Knoll where letting in and Lena Olin. Snapping giggle quite unaware of the desperation. Other wiley left the hopelessness of life had become a lot of people I like all border with less fat milk they're waiting you can see how they're waiting for us. Because they're safe now Berenson. Grew up he associate pastors and others from Fargo Laurent listened to the Border Patrol mindful of their work. Area of the country where this battle is brewing. Those wanting to come to America at a time so many want Emma. We want to come soon know that. It's not just. That people are coming in we do have good people that are coming in for his job because they are fleeing from their country and the only work they were leaning. And I think it today what we've heard sit confirms that most people that are coming to the border those that are seeking a better life for those that are running for their life and it's rare that they see the drugs coming to the border so I think there's just a different perception than what we hear. And Kevin Wallin and joins us now live from Fargo, North Dakota Kevin think you so much for being here thanks for sharing your fantastic reporting. From down there so tell us a little bit more about how this trip came about and I think a lot of people are curious. Why they're so much interest in the Mexico border from folks in your neck of the woods up in the northern part of the country. Well we're property conservative part of the country. As you know DeVon and I think. I think some of these pastors had trouble trying to convey to. Other congregations. What the situation is gone there. And there was a local organizer here who decided you know let's go down and and find out for ourselves. And Border Patrol does hold state eight BT one along class and so they they found out about that took that met with Border Patrol but then there there were also connections over the last couple of years with its Fargo based group. That connected them then to shelters and on community leaders and El Paso and Juarez and so the group visited shelters and balls Juarez. And El Paso. AM one of those passers talked in your piece about finding a very different perception at the border then perhaps they. Began the trip with what I guess I'm curious what what surprised you most as someone. From North Dakota who's who spent a good bit time down there were did it match up with the expectations of what you thought you would see there. Yeah you know I. Don documentaries and refugee camps then and down war zones and this is kind of in our own backyard so makes it different. And it's intercede in the visit with the port thrower that pastor said you know is a different basket that was on the front end of the trip that was interesting to see. How things change square in the next 23 days as they dissident quit. Shelters and these mothers and their children. Who are fleeing Honduras and Nicaragua. And Guatemala and a sleep violence threats against their lives. Our tails threatening to take the lives of their children. That's when things started changing and those same pastors who said Andy and I got a different perspective by the end of that we were saying. On shame on us if we don't go back to North Dakota stand in the pulpit and say. This is wrong we can't keep doing herself in in the words of one pastor said he called lady called act. I think that's if fats fascinating to hear I'm from Minnesota so there is similar. Folks. And as you live around up there in North Dakota and Al lot of interest. Given the politics. And that the border wall represents on the border situation represents we heard Jordan report from the White House a few moments ago. Kevin that very little of the president's promised border wall was constructed. What's your take on that a given area given where you are do you hear from from folks senior neck of the woods that. A disappointment that more wall hasn't been built howdy how do they account. Were for were the wall stands right now. Well evidence you know I'm one of her US senators Kevin Kramer's a huge supporter of president trump and his policy. On the wall and senator Graham spent on El Paso and two are pretty Border Patrol bomb. Parts of the new law but also parts of the truce while and we have a documentary all of this cleanup on on Thursday night on. US senator Kramer's and that. And he basically says one of the reasons he defeated senator Heidi hi camp. It's because of his stands. On immigration and hiss or for the border law and it's interesting when we're down area interviewed immigration attorneys in El Paso and they said it's hard to keep policy ominous is changing daily so let's hop. Our other clients what to do what is our case is because things are changing so rapidly. And finally Kevin just how help our viewers understand. What those conservative. Voters in your state the supporters of Kevin Cramer who say. We've got to get toughen immigration what's the real impact on them where does that passion come from again. Hundreds of miles from that crisis you witnessed which you which those pastors are turns as a call to action. For the humanity here and yet you've got this sort of this split picture. With so much fixation on honor crackdown words that come from. But tell you what. Narcotic drugs necessary and I am gonna TV station near 36 years and it's. It's a conservative part of the country compassionate conservative practical and so many of them all Rick. He just you don't need tape Kara are all. Type at saint and I think that's where us senator Kramer support came from was especially and that's central and western part of North Dakota. A conservative farmers and ranch. There's. It's a fascinating part of the country great people up there in North Dakota and a terrific report Kevin. I wallet then with our affiliate WD a Y in Fargo, North Dakota Kevin thanks so much for joining us today have a happy Thanksgiving and we look forward to following a report. But so much. And the countdown to the holiday travel crush has begun maybe you're already on the lot of road watching us on your phone here at ABC news live more than 55 million people. Now set to take. To the is to the roads in the skies over the next few days that's the most since 2005. According to AAA. Adjusted the air alone there is a record 31 million passengers. Expected in the next few days over the Thanksgiving holiday. The busiest day at the airports will actually one of them will be tomorrow Wednesday wind. More than a three million passengers will be expected. As you see there on Sunday is the busiest air travel day of the year in fact the airlines are seen it's going to be their busiest day ever in history. Here in this country and if you're going to be driving Mike I amble look out those highways are going to be packed especially here in the northeast 49 million people. Are going to be on the road. As we found today they'll holiday travel can be even more frustrating for the tens of millions of Americans who live. With disabilities having to navigate the security lines pat downs tight seats on airplanes. Many of them are veterans and today our Jacqui you caught up with Sean castle. President and the paralyzed veterans of America. For a look at how the group is reaching out to airlines and passengers. To help make everyone's travel easier and safer. Flown six hours you can't use the bathroom your being treated you know your ring handled that way and then you get there and a broken your 100000 dollar wheelchair in. Now how are you supposed to get off the plane. Now how are you supposed to go on again this is not an inconvenience this can be a life threatening medical thing personally have had it happened about a month ago. Where I was transferred they didn't grab me properly my he and slept when I was trying to help them push myself off and I landed. Flat in the middle of the aisle. Not all that fond. Definitely embarrassing if you break my wheelchair you break my likes the this wheelchair is literally my politics were asking for the equality that is guaranteed us. Under the air carrier access regulations that's what we're asking for something that's ban in place for thirty years. We're just asking them to follow it so again but most basic and fundamental thing is. Treating them properly teach them what they're supposed to be in play people who have the medical background find out. The basic necessities and it's not just you know veterans right issues not just a disability rights issue this is a civil rights issue human rights issue. And Jacqui uterus Jackie great story Sean cat and our thanks to shock castle the current paralyzed veterans of America point sounds like. This pretty overwhelming for a lot of these people we've seen it firsthand but to hear the testimony there it's it's tough stuff that really can be overwhelming that it takes an extra thirty to 45 minutes to go to them on boarding. Process and be staff members don't have the proper medical training. And China's for the putting that out as a priority to make sure that. And his organization we heard him talk a little bit about it they're rich you've also done some reporting on this they're reaching no balls to the airlines asking for some accommodations and also their. Telling us as passengers to be a little more patient. Absolutely and you know what that. Want a shot Rennie mentioned was that he cut of these challenges. People would much rather be on car for thirteen hours and to be on the clean for two hours apiece you can see that in those wheelchairs difficult to navigate through the near an air miles in the have to stow them as well. Sore hats off to everyone traveling this week and especially our veterans and those with disabilities. Are we says salute Ewing stand with you Jack do you think you for bringing us that piece today finally in the spirit of Thanksgiving holiday. Here lets you know that butter has officially been pardoned. I hereby grant you came close. And complete part. Very and there you have president front today fulfilling a tradition since 1947. Pardoning butter the Turkey areas were lurking behind the table there the president. Gave Bonner a little pat he did not spare daughter's partner Brad. The other Turkey both of those presidential turkeys though will get to live bouts. Happy lives free is spared from the Thanksgiving table really they'll be down at Virginia tech university. On a farm there are as really. Ten testament to the president's clemency power. There you see president from foam fat though those birds that's an art are spared the table actually don't end up living that long because they've been bred to be eaten. They die. Early short lives there are we hope all of you have a wonderful Thanksgiving you can follow us here point 47 and ABC news live through the holiday weekend especially with breaking news we have our ass eyes peeled for that down the BBC news app. Today for your traveling at the latest on all the weather the storms affecting the country as well. On your travel holidays right there as well I'm Devin Dwyer in Washington hoped to see you back here. Next week.

