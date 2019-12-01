Julian Castro, former Obama official, launches 2020 presidential bid

Julian Castro, former mayor of San Antonio, formally announced on Saturday that he is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election.
1:41 | 01/12/19

