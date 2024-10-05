Julianne Hough shares how she's pushing the vote with her 'Purple Tour'

"Dancing with the Stars" alum Julianne Hough joins ABC News Live Weekend to talk about her "Purple Tour," an effort to encourage people to vote.

October 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live