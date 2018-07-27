July 30, 1991: President Bush, Soviet President Gorbachev hold a summit in Moscow

The two presidents talk about the new frontiers of Soviet-American relations.
July 30, 1991: President Bush, Soviet President Gorbachev hold a summit in Moscow

