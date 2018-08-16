Transcript for Jury deliberations continue in Paul Manafort trial

I hate to feel good all metaphors defense team of prosecutors wait for the jury to decide the fate or president trumps former campaign chairman and man reportedly accused of allegedly hiding sixty million dollars or more than thirty overseas accounts. Before its work for the 4016 campaign wears off. Paul Mathieu. Prosecutors Lehman report real property taxes on milk if that income and defrauded banks out of BO is more for expensive suits. Luxury cars and renovations on multiple homes. In closing arguments metaphors defense told jurors the government hasn't met the burden of proof. It's that point a finger metaphors business partner Rick gates gates who plead guilty to lying to this it's Wofford with special counsel Robert Muller's team. This the first trial stemming from over Russian investigation. Prosecutors claim much of metaphors money came from Ukrainian officials with ties to Russia. No mention of Russian meddling in the twin sixteen election. But the case is critical for the special counsel. It's been under attack by the president and many Republicans on Capitol Hill the twelve jurors have a lot to go through if they decide guilty or not guilty on eighteen felony count the fact that bank fraud. There are so much evidence. The jury needed a larger room for deliberation its. Cannot vote ABC news outside the federal courthouse in Alexandria Virginia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.