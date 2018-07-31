Jury seated in Manafort trial

Six men and six women were chosen from a pool of 65 Northern Virginians.
1:29 | 07/31/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Jury seated in Manafort trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

