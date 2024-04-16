Jury selection to resume in Trump hush money case

The former president was in the courtroom all day Monday as nearly a hundred potential jurors filed in. Most indicated they could not be impartial and were dismissed.

April 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live