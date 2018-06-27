Transcript for Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire, Trump to get second SCOTUS pick

We're covering breaking news here justice Anthony Kennedy set to retire from the Supreme Court. Be got a quote if we can put up now it is a quote from him he says it has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation. In the federal judiciary for 43 years thirty of those years. On the Supreme Court again. Justice Anthony. M Kennedy has just announces he'll be retiring this had been debated and talked about for some time in clearly now he used. Making here is the season known he is known or was known as moderate conservative. Is are Terry Moran just said it's kind of out of times. Four where we are today it's kind of this. Ability to side with folks on different sides of the aisle you played that middle role he played it well. We are. Going to be going to. Some of our correspondents in Washington DC area in just a short. A minute put he for the time being let me give you a little bit more information. Now Justice Kennedy is 81 years old. And he has been involved in a number of decisive votes. That Ted had a huge impact on our society I'm getting some information out my producer. And we're gonna go to Jon Karl now who's in Washington DC John we spoke earlier today. Related to. Supreme Court on on some of these matters with how big is this announcement today. Big. Understand that Justice Kennedy. Was the pivotal. Middle of the nine member Supreme Court in many of these major cases that went before the Supreme Court. It really became to cut government lawyers plaintiffs would talk about. Really everybody trying to persuade a single justice. Justice Kennedy. Because you knew many of these big decisions where the four liberal justices would come down you knew. Basically where the four conservative justice gonna come down and it was the question was how would Justice Kennedy vote. This is the center of the Supreme Court. By replacing Justice Kennedy he is able to do so able to put I ate a conservative in the mold of and it's when it's been Scalia. Or you are a John Roberts even. That role. President. Trump will be effectively able to control the direction of the court perhaps for in the next generation this is a very. Peek move a huge vacancy and it will be fought that that the fight over whoever the president. Picks to two to replace Kennedy will be one of the most consequential legislative battles we will see you try to present. Jon Karl thank you so much some go over to Rick Klein now Rick. Thank you for join and us here. I'm curious if you can help me kind of better understand how. Senate Republicans. In that one vote advantage really will dictate. In what direction this moves forward. Well keep in mind they're already bragging about having influence the balance of the court it was Mitch McDonald's decision. In the spring of of 2016. To not hold a hearing on president Obama's. Nomination after the death of Antonin Scalia that. Allowed that C to remain open allow the president to name another solid conservative and allow the court to keep its current balance we saw the images yesterday. Mitch McConnell seeming patrol the country that the image of him shaking as a justice courses because of the big opinion. They came out on the travel ban so the country is seen in real time in the last few days. The influence the importance of the Supreme Court and he's five to four decisions keep in mind though that this is just been to maintain the status Walt. Taking a Kennedy off and replacing with a solid dependable reliable conservative cements a five to four conservative majority. So that could mean abortion rights is suddenly it in the mix you could see an overturning of Roe vs. Wade just for starters. Literally anything that the court has done is establish press and any those narrow rulings could be upper route because it's as birth Stephanopoulos pointed out. A few moments ago on our air it's not like he was a swing justice he was. V swing justice he was the one that all sides had to appeal to for decades now and we haven't seen. A change in the balance of power in the supreme court for decades it has been a long time since there's been anything close to an opening to some work. It's interesting you pointed out you mentioned that this we just this you know it's often said that. There are extremes on both sides and you know the truth lies somewhere in the middle it's hard not to think of justice Kennedy in that way in terms of his ability to play them mad a little bit. You know. Rick you know the president has talked a lot about in in in recent days these mid terms right in the idea that he wanted to oust late. Votes for certain things. We anticipate that there may be a rush to vote in this particular case before the mid terms now is that right. Yeah are reporting ABC news according to outside advisor to the White House that there will be oppressed and mean a nominee and get quick hearings and a confirmation vote. Before the November elections that's critical because right now the Republicans hold 51 to 49 edge. That it is in jeopardy in May when it's either too they can easily lose a cedar to. And if you don't have a majority you don't get anything done. The rules have been changed for Supreme Court nominations the Democrats change if a lower court nominations to allow fifty vote threshold to pass. A judge and in the be the first to invoke that on the Republican side happened with with with with course it's his nomination. Just last year so you just need that bare majority do you need every vote using yet. So the push will be on to enshrine its new justice in the next couple of months that the rose in mammoth political story into the middle of a Babbitt political. Election season. Everything literally could be on the ballot in some way or another depending on how the next couple months play out if any of who the nominee is and what kind of pace. He's used it to hold hearings. He the might Mitch McConnell made that decision. About nine months before presidential elections saying that he would allow the voters to speak up and have their say. There'll be quite a few Democrats all the say the same thing now and say wait a second pitch. Let's let the voters weigh in before we league had a lifetime appointment to deport anyone but of course the next presidential election is two and a half years away. I'm not less than a year away so the Republicans I expect we'll follow a much different standard and a much different time line they did when President Obama named Eric Arlen. Rick Klein forest there in Washington DC again we're covering this breaking news justice Anthony M. Kennedy has announced that he will be retiring. It 81 years old again he was nominated by President Reagan and took his oath of office back in February of 1988 he played a very very important role. He's ability to sway his ability to play the middle his ability to. Really affect a lot of change I'm joined now by Terry Moran Terry first of all you and I talked earlier this morning he told me there were no retirement happen in. And here we are meant he likes me. You know that I'm keeping my track record absolutely perfect on and on and I haven't predicting these things correctly way at any thing in in court threat. Anyway. And I had heard just this morning. That that that essentially. Kennedy had given some indication that it wasn't obvious all that woods was wrong and we are right now in this epic battle I am old enough. Zachary to remember. And in fact I covered. Tony Anthony Kennedy's nominations for gore back in 1987 the first big story AMOCO. Pork nomination and then Kennedy and so here we are. With the facing the biggest battle over the Supreme Court since that time but the Republicans are in an incredibly strong position. This has banned. An effort by the Republican Party since Richard Nixon was elected in 1968. And do what they saw as the liberal. Drift in law and election after election. Nominee after nominee that couldn't quite get there they thought Anthony Kennedy was going to be. One of error stalwarts. But he upheld Roe vs. Wade and he was it will go down in history as the great. Jurist of gay rights. Unlikely in some ways being us stayed. Middle of the road Republican but his writings the decisions the way he wrote about gay rights. It in in. Including them in the great prediction equal protection in the constitution. There's no question that that is his towering AG. Terry you know I think there's probably a lot of people watching this broadcast now a younger generation that maybe haven't been. Tapped in the politics in ways. In the past the are now can you help us better understand. What this means in terms of balance in then how in the ripple effect of that. You know impacts our society as a whole. That's right while the Supreme Court has been a place where it. We have always go on its that'll the most contentious issues in in the country whether it was segregation. Which it first was upheld by the Supreme Court and overturned and brown vs board abortion. The death penalty and all kinds of issues around how the government functions the power of the president all kinds of things this Supreme Court is the ultimate arbiter. As the great Chief Justice John Marshall say is the it is the province and duty of the judiciary to say what the law it is. And that has that means every single American is effective. By the ruling of the Supreme Court. And really for the past better part of a decade now and certainly. Going beyond that his influence it has been the court. Justice Anthony Kennedy he's the crucial vote. You can get justice Kennedy's vote you'll get the ruling that has been the rule on gay rights and affirmative action where he went the other way humans use against affirmative action. Just yesterday. On the travel ban he sided with the conservatives on on the travel ban but wrote separately. To condemn the kind of language that he heard coming out of president from polluted name and other government officials so this is how app state. At the highest level right now with this one seat on the Supreme Court and I must say. Elections have consequences. President from one that election. The Republicans have taken control of the senate they hold it narrowly. But if there's one thing I heard again and again on the campaign trail from Republicans in particular evangelical Republicans who might. Having been having trouble with some of Donald trumps issues. They said the court the Supreme Court that's the most important thing so I would be surprise frankly. If they had a lot of defections. From whomever president from nominates but as I demonstrated this more my predictions are not that line. Dairy and let them ask you this how important in your opinion is this kind of been this moderate mindset in in this. This world that we live in right now where it just seems like folks. Our armed bull and of the extreme they're just not enough folks in the middle willing to work it out. Well that's it the middle is where you get things done. And right now we're in the mood as a country for all kinds of reasons to go to our corners and fight it now Tony Kennedy Anthony Kennedy Justice Kennedy was one of those. In the middle. And he wrote I always thought my covered as his nomination I'll never forget it was obviously much younger man thirty years ago he appeared with his family and his young. As young sons and listening to him in his nomination here. And a reading him over the years. Thought of them as just as bad in a way he had a way of explaining his view of the law and his view of the constitution. And whether almost sounded like you know Ozzie and Harriet Ara dad. At a dinner table explaining things to the youngsters he had yet had a common touch in a very moderate way of approaching. Approaching things the key word. For Justice Kennedy for example and gay rights with dignity. He saw the laws all round homosexuality that were relics of time long past as offenses against the dignity. And the liberty guarantee. To every American including gay Americans and that. And carried through his jurisprudence if you read these opinions some of it is since law but a lot of that you yet. Because he wanted it to speak to the people and is the People's Court in some ways he recognized and it was right in the middle that's gone. The court I think at the end of the day it's going to ship decisively to the right without Anthony Kennedy and we who knows what that will mean in the long run in in the very short run I guarantee you they're gonna get some cases which will try to overturn Roe vs. Wade. That would decision that guaranteed a woman's right to choose an abortion and that is I would say right now. And an open question as to whether that will survive. There around with us from Washington DC we sure appreciate your insight they're Terry describing AA a thoughtful Justice Kennedy gonna go now to the Rick Klein who's gonna provide of the bit more inside force again Rick we've been talking about. This breaking news this. Justice that it decided to retire in the big battle that it will set up. Can you help me understand how this might impact. Something like rover swift. Well here's here's an interest thing fact the ladies that there's been a balance on the court for the last couple of decades President Clinton. Got to make two selections to the court liberal justices who still serve right now. President Bush got to make two selections conservative justices joining the court pres Obama not to make too liberal selections but none of that change the fact that. We had an almost even divide with Justice Kennedy right there smack in the middle. I he's surprise some folks by some siding with the so called pro choice folks in upholding the core. Of Roe vs. Wade even while adding some restrictions. But when you add him to the conservative side if you were able to did split that vote based on whoever's name you would have five relatively solid conservative justices. That change is about five to four in the other direction president trump when he was a candidate said that that review it would basically be gone. If he wins that may become reality. Depending on how this plays out at who yens up selecting if he decides to go with someone that's been on his listed in the past someone on the work on the more conservative solid size than than Roe vs. Wade is just vote among a long list of of establish precedents in the Supreme Court that could change in the coming months or years. They Rick we we're gonna pivot now I appreciate your is that really go to Mitch McConnell was on the floor right now giving us. A statement here this go to. Stand ready to fulfill its constitutional role by offering advice and confer. On president trumps nominated. Phil was what I considered. We will vote to confirm justice Kennedy's successor this ball. As in the case of justice core search. Shutters we'll have the opportunity would present trough moment it examined his or her qualifications. And debate the nomination. I've ever competent and term aggressive conduct a bill coming confirmation process in the Judiciary Committee. It's imperative that the president nominated be considered fairly. And not subjected to personal the cops. Thus far president trump judicial nominations are reflective. McCain understanding of the vital role of judges plotted. In our constitutional order. Judges must interpret the law fairly and applied but even handedly. Judicial decisions must not flow from judge's personal philosophies. Or preference those. But from an honest assessment of the words. And actual meaning. Of the law. This bedrock principle is clearly defy on the president excellent choices. Today. So will according yet another outstanding selection. But today the senate. And the nation back Justice Kennedy. Or his years of service on the bench and for his many contributions to drew of prudence. And to our nation. I should just joke. McConnell of their speaking of justice Kennedy's retirement I'm joined now by Alley Rogen she's on the hill Alli can you help me better understand how. Both senate and congress are reacting to this news. Yeah absolutely Zachary while what's interesting is that Republicans. In the house and the senate. Both this group a lot of things that president trump has done but they give him terribly high marks. For his diet company sent and certainly confirmation are checked there you'll court. There were Republicans they're looking forward to the president speaking another collection that aren't sweeping up with. The senate majority leader Mitch McConnell keep him after that first absent on the bench so. Republicans already I'm as we speak Thackeray I've eking out they add Ing Senate Judiciary Committee. We're going to be hearing from those and virtue are going to be in charge of confirming the next Supreme Court justice. All Republicans are telling us that they want the president Q. Q. That nominate somebody who is obviously qualified who. Our expert judicial restraint is well that lists. That Republican if you can't. Democrats however are her sounding notes of caution. They're saying that obviously Justice Kennedy was particularly well known as he sat there are critical middle ground swing vote. They want the president to keep that in mind when he nominating somebody else but Republicans up here are green with his timeframe that he laid out thank you this. Factory before the mid term. Kelly thank you so much for your help there on the hill you are ready and there will wit what's what's the general sense from folks series is there. Level love. You know what it will do folks anticipate specifically on the Republican side. Now what I think Republicans are running a victory lap right now arm that they have seen. President trump as somebody who can implement. What they want a seat in terms of judicial decision look at the decision that this court has handed down at the end of this term. They'd been big decision that conforms Republican views on things like. Unionizing religious freedom obviously restoring the president's travel ban. Even hoping that you know what Republican mean not agree with every Indian. ET Al the policy. Hey Natalie. Davenport yet I'm and had to come from Ayman have to cut you off your Alley we're gonna take the president now he's live at the White House would go. Two the White House now here's the president. And he's a man that. I've known prolonged time man to man that I respected prolonged attack. He's been a great justice. Of the Supreme Court and he. He is. A man who was just playing great vision he's displayed tremendous day and had tremendous heart. And he will be missed but he will be retiring. And we will begin our search floor. Do justice. The United States Supreme Court that we'll begin. Immediately. And hopefully we'll pick somebody who will be as outstanding show. I just one little thank. Justice Kennedy for the years. Tremendous service. He's a the first attack doorman really spectacular man. And I know that he will be around hopefully for a long time to a Verizon. And then I believe he's going to be teaching and doing other things so thank you to Justice Kennedy. We have to replace cents a we have obviously. Numerous people analysts have. 45 people that I actually had during my election I had to porn industry donated five. A little while ago we have Maria. Excellent list of great talented highly educated highly intelligent. Hopefully. Tremendous people I think who listens very outstanding when I was running I put down. A list of twenty people. Because not being a politician I think people wanted to. Hear what some of my choices may be in it was pretty effective. And I think you see the kind of qualities that we're looking at when you get that list. But I did and I ended five. Additional people to the list and so it will be. Somebody from that list so we have now we'll. Tell you about 45 people and sir when you can find out. Guess what your life I will tell you we play hard to get it here. I think you're doing a fantastic job. With the World Cup right now. It shouldn't rush hour. And I will tell you that's exciting my son loves soccer and he loves watching the World Cup and they have really done a fantastic job. With the World Cup it's exciting even if you're not soccer fan I'm a soccer fans a little bit much time. But well like I just I'm rooting for everybody to do well. But I think the venue has been fantastic they really have shown something very special eye toward very hard to get into the United States Mexico and Canada. As you probably have heard and we are honored to be just. This is a great gentlemen and great sucker for cute but we. We were very honored to be chosen for the World Cup so we look forward to them. President William meet with president who answer when where most likely John Bolton is over there are now. He's over in Russia right now. I just saw watching media that he's. He's met with President Putin hasn't gotten a full report yet but it would look like we will probably be meeting sometime. Justice future. And I sent it from they weren't getting along with Russia and China and with everybody is a very good thing. For the world it's for us it's good for everybody. So we'll probably be meeting sometime. Around my cookie you know where had not hazardous. Probably we'll know within now. And what about the injunction on immigration what you fight that a California judge is reunited families must keep its getaway courtesy but we believe that family should be together Olson. So there's not a lot to fight for Patti nearly eight we believe families have to be together but what we really do as we believe in very strong orders no crime. And the Democrats believe in open borders and plenty of crime because that's what you get with the open borders. I would like to introduce however they president of Portugal I'm sorry to bother you but it. In our country. These election. A justice of the United States Supreme Court is considered I think we can all say one of one of the most important events. One of the most important things for our country WC the decision isn't just an out how big they are finally. And they can swing different ways depending on who my home that might be. In the court so it's always been considered a tremendous and tremendously important. Think some people think outside of obviously weren't pieces the most is it most important. Thing that you could have but. Another very important thing is introducing. The president. He highly respected and must say president of what you. Well answer. Constitutional law professor. I don't know all the calls from different planet justice. And you know Supreme Court regardless. Because it's the key. We've come. So I just hope the news. By imagine how important do you. In the US the United States. Anyway and I'd like to tell him when it is a long lasting friendship and book published this. That's the moment we recognize you. We were the first neutral country direct from my guess is for the significant. Cool blue. We have to ask how old was the life. England and it took was kept. I don't know if you know it but your phone call us celebrate viewed in the balance. We don't know why we might otherwise be admitted groups dictators who we album that they have water. Final moments this hello friendship a partnership based on common don't. Democracy freedom and removable. Can provides but also other cities don't begin. Pelosi isn't that gullible and Ortiz and that love. In the low Portugal. Oh why don't you than 500000. Portuguese who mannequin like living yeah. There are important. So it's not just don't get it through political and economic alliance more than. It was as people get one lead. Painful thousand. People that. They leave their love fall of two countries that this thing this is focused on that. Let me enough you something oral making the suggestion. If you're commitments to put him. Well it appears loves me yes yeah me to greet you. So of course he was expecting this but anyway. Don't forget that poetry or has the best body. That's useful because. I'm sure your son Nelson knows all that's available and so don't forget to eat if you ever do Russia doing the attention. Don't forget both its view that. The one thing we. Trying to do very well that's and they say he's doing okay favorites. And to tell me how their players are you impressed. That much he's the best political. Well so in this sense. Well I think has been a success I wouldn't do you have the temperature here. I think I think no doubt about it for mobile for the move so will Christian ever run for president and chief. You wouldn't win you know they were granted you know we're mental suffering from the spill will force. Yes go ahead. About a half hour. He came to the White House we had a wonderful discussion just prior to meeting the president. And really had a very deep discussion. I got his ideas on things including. I asked him. If he had certain people that he had great respect for that potentially could. Casey which is a very hard to seek to. So we talked about different things and use here for about half an hour. I don't think you folks. Saw him come in did you won't get up where they had a great job as a shocker. That's a shocker but. Yeah we had a he just left a little while ago just prior to being the first. No I won't do that but. She. He has you know there are certain names are just outstanding. Names that you already know beyond Swahili their names that you know that. Our outstanding highly respected names that you would tell president. And we'll have them we'll be looking at some others but they will come from the list of 25 people. And Mr. President it's an election year giving consideration to holding that spot open until the makeup of congress is determined come November I really felt. I think you'll feel as quickly as possible to process but haven't really thought of that we had a big day yesterday very big we had a great decision today. In terms of what was just released by the Supreme Court yesterday obviously with the travel ban was. Actually we figure we had some tremendous election South Carolina from my standpoint South Carolina. Governor. McMaster it was a big win. As you know I was very much involved in New York with the congressman Donovan. So we're very happy we are this was a good few days and now I get to capital flight meeting with the president of Portugal. And Portugal's been actually very important to our nation and you write we have about a million and a half people from Portugal here. So that's very important. Now I want them to do what they wanted you know the problem we have and I tell them this morning Pacific passenger Buchanan. But I also want them to do what they want we have a big immigration bill like everybody that's what you're cocaine and everybody talks about immigration. Now I think more than ever before. I I told them a few hours ago I said look. Pass healthy or come back with something that would be a determination to get something you what probably happens we need. Democratic votes in the senate and that's why I don't get overly excited with the house bill right now because. Its second best in the senate you're not getting it. You know I could hear the Democrats to vote for anything we gave them a 100%. What it wanted and then double that they still wouldn't pass because they think it's a good election when I I think it's good for us. Because I think strong borders I don't even know how you feel about that but I think strong orders and no crime is touched us. And I think that's going to be a great collection point for us so. I told them two hours ago I sit you do what you want. And ultimately welcome to something. Perhaps it'll be happy election maybe it'll be before that as of this moment Democrats of not gonna vote for anything because. They really are resisting or obstructing okay. Well I think we'll be talking about Syria I think we'll be talking about Ukraine I think we talking about. Many other subjects and we'll see what happens this. You never know about meetings what happens but I think a lot of good things can come with meetings with the people we had. Great meetings with the president Jie of China we have every place I've been. We have had great meetings so maybe something positive will come and the challenger that he Joseph crowd that young woman from New York dealer at a plurality aren't losing for Crowley to lose an election that was a shock here. I was surprised everybody was surprised that somebody that's been there for many years Mr. President and I think you probably took it for granted. And I can't say that a disappointed because. I was never big fans. But he lost his election. Probably shouldn't losses election. Maybe get a little complacent you know that does happen you get complacent. And the loss that's a big loss I don't know what that's an amazing it was a shocking to us. But it is what it is thank you over and. You learn. If you think you are the steel industry is absolutely doing great the tariffs have been incredible and the steel industry is doing anything. And our country singer is seeing the results the numbers coming out. The companies are far beyond what anybody ever thought possible we're doing really good but we have to have fair trade deals and we're working on. Really fair trade deals we're lucky we hear representatives of fair trade deals so. Those news. You. Yes it was yes that's good news. Let you have it yeah. I Martha Wainwright who neither. I think they made up. Right out yeah. You're watching action there at the White House the president four to go and president from there having a meeting talking by the number of different item from immigration over the but the soccer. And Vladimir put even mention there but the big news today that justice Anthony M. Kennedy has retired. I'm joined now by Rick Klein he's in Washington DC Rick understand that you have some other details on this developing story. In the president that was in form personally by Justice Kennedy about thirty minutes a war. He addressed the press a few moments ago I got this letter hand delivered by Justice Kennedy and revealing that he talked a little bit about. Who who might his successor meal though wouldn't get any he tells on these days the president also. Revealing that he would choose someone from his list of about 25 about two dozen people. A list that he producer in the campaign expands and on since then. He says it will be someone from that list. And the big news in terms of the time frame the president saying he wants to move quickly on this and Mitch McConnell the senate majority leader who famously held up. President Obama's election the final year of his presidency. Says that of the push will be on to move quickly on this nomination they're not gonna abide by any such standard in a congressional election year. And it sets up just a historic battle for the stake of the Supreme Court in the future may be of the country in a whole realm of areas because of the way that the court is a line of the potential. Ford president trumps pick to swing the balance on a whole range of issues involving civil rights abortion rights gay rights and alike. You'd been. Really really important information coming out there we appreciate you so much reclining woman a there were now intoxicated child we understand that she is on the phone she's studied this stuff she's a former clerk. Kate help me better understand. What this means again let's revisit this idea of balancing what this. The this is decisively. Swing position. In the loss of it means. Of course president but an opportunity to sell the and the cream court but didn't much more important and that he can get it they'll. When justice Antonin Scalia folks typically what the reliable computer. I'll miss McConnell successfully prevented a President Obama from not cementing a simple majority on the court but when pregnant congress you know court which I'm courts. He just goes to work that poor ones or talent that the court for liberals or conservatives I think he can become a continent talking. I'm with them that opportunity you know that that mean he that he's pitching equipment to interpret a majority on the court. And it equipment but he dumped off works it could be hurt he lefty can't. I think areas that we've been talking about umps can't write a force and that's our activity related to the death penalty on people because of you know social issues that have been five or kind of issues on the court for many many years you know rover to wait probably her first among them. And in every important keep the court divided 54 in the last week off is. Aren't cracking down some abortion all up all the others are caught up on the court right to an abortion ought to become huge. But the court heard that work. Kate show on the phone for us thank you so much four. Plane along forests today again good news this justice Anthony M. Kennedy is retiring. The White House has put out a statement. Taking him for his thirty years of what they called distinguished service. They go on to say Justice Kennedy has been a tireless voice for individual rights in the founders enduring vision of limited government. His words have left an indelible mark not only on this generation but on the fabric of American history of joined again now. By Terry Moran theory. You've been so helpful in this today as we. Think about the process and that's my question for you now what is the process of this look like going forward. Well it's going to be a trial by fire for whoever steps in to the nomination. Plays the nominees place. Fill up president trump has a short list. Of choices these are very conservative justices and judges who bend that it already by. A lawyers outside and inside the administration they like they like and they think they're reliable conservatives reflecting. The views of the president and the people who sent him to the White House so I don't think it's going to be a long time for president dropped to choose he knows. This group of potential Supreme Court nominees then. They'll be an FBI investigation. This Senate Judiciary Committee will take an investigation. Then the main event that hearings that nominee steps out before the Senate Judiciary Committee and the world. Act and well usually. Do a tap dance dodging any kind of question that might give him or are in trouble. But you can bet the Democrats and the Judiciary Committee they're gonna go after this nominee hammer and talks. And then the senate will debate. And we'll take in this and it just fifty boats and vice president and has voted it is that time. To get this nominee for the Supreme Court it is going to be months long although we've heard from senator McConnell he wants to have this vote just before the election in the fall. To put maximum pressure on Democrats. From from states where president from one. Who are going to be hearing it from Americans there are more conservative constituents. That they don't want a nominee who looks fairly reasonable conservative. Block just decide with the Democrats organized in just the Donnybrook fight. Going forward. The interesting time that worry NN the ability for somebody to play that key role of the justice distance Kennedy. Had done for all those years maybe now more important than ever tear before we wrap up here I'm curious if you have any final thoughts on Kennedy's legacy. You know I do that those swing vote will probably shift to Chief Justice John Roberts is very conservative but now given what we're likely to see he'll be. Somewhere in the middle and he has an institutional concern he doesn't want to see the Supreme Court in the muck and the turmoil in the mud fight. That were all having on the political side but there's one thing that strikes me. And that look down the list of potential replacement for Justice Kennedy. This is a generational change. On the court Neel Gore's speech. To a lesser degree Elena Kagan and now this next nominee all people who were born in the 1960s. Justice Kennedy born in the 1930s. And you RC. Change not just an age but in temperament. These new judges and justices came up in a much more contentious political era that we're in their twenties when. The Bork nomination in the Clarence Thomas nomination world war war fought. So in some ways they're used to political flights around the court. And there sharper edge I think in their ideology. Kennedy and some of the older judges had a different view of what Supreme Court justice should do. More removed from the political debate I think a lot of these new were justices came up in a different era and they are ready to duke it out. Just as we are out as I say enough muck and mire and that turmoil of our current political and. Unbelievable Terry Moran fourth. Thank you so much for all your insight again big news today Justice Kennedy has decided to be terribly interesting to see. How this plays out in the context of race and sexual identity in women's rights as this country continues to march forward during a very very. Bolton time I'm exactly keys here in the ABC news by studio we appreciate you joining us have a great day.

