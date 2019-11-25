Transcript for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg back in Supreme Court, Adnan Syed case review denied

Over to the Supreme Court now where moments ago the Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fresh off hospitalization. This weekend was back in the court building. For an afternoon ceremony she of course had a health scare on Friday night after experiencing fever and chills she was treated at Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore. I with intravenous antibiotics meantime. The Supreme Court is pushing ahead with a big docket of cases this term among other orders. Issued today we know the justices have rejected a come an appeal. From convicted Maryland man at nine Siad he's of course the subject. The serial podcasts it's quite popular sci added wanted to new trial he's maintained his innocence in the death of his ex girlfriend. But the Supreme Court today the justices. Denying his appeal letting that lower Maryland court decision stand.

