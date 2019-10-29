Transcript for 'Justice Votes 2020' presidential forum

I'm Sasha has nick with ABC news live in Philadelphia and I'm here right outside the eastern state penitentiary where 20/20 candidates have come to talk about criminal justice reform. David there to share their ideas and listen to the audience members who are on the front lines of criminal justice reform the formerly incarcerated. Take a listen to what they all had to say. So you will see in my head of action. There's heavy emphasis on energy conservation plan. Also we need to do to allow for overnight visits with their children. And also doing an assessment and Myron reporting how far it miles in distance we placement and they're actually anything. And basically what are finding work is for the government to try and serve the people in this room for error. Thousands of school reasonable personal destruction. That hawk the hands of criminal justice system is patently. Biased patently racist. They won't all hold people in our country we. Criminalizing pot prudent for water use from British secret life and stroke back to health. One of the things that the candidates in the audience members had to say today was the should be a first step in a much longer conversation about criminal justice reform. I'm Sasha has it reporting in Philadelphia for ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.