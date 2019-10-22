Transcript for Justin Trudeau wins 2nd term but loses majority

Justin Trudeau hold off a challenge and is staying in power in Canada but his Liberal Party is now in the minority to go in conservative leader Andrew sheer where. Top two contenders. More than 300 parliamentary seats were up for grabs in yesterday's general election. Trudeau's Liberal Party ended up taking the most seats in parliament though it lost the overall popular boat to the Conservative Party.

