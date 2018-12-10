Kaepernick honored with W.E.B. Du Bois Medal at Harvard

More
The former NFL quarterback joined Dave Chappelle and six other honorees.
1:22 | 10/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kaepernick honored with W.E.B. Du Bois Medal at Harvard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58453955,"title":"Kaepernick honored with W.E.B. Du Bois Medal at Harvard","duration":"1:22","description":"The former NFL quarterback joined Dave Chappelle and six other honorees.","url":"/Politics/video/kaepernick-honored-web-du-bois-medal-harvard-58453955","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.