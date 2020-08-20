Transcript for Kamala Harris becomes 1st Black woman and Asian American to accept VP nomination

We begin with that historic night for Pamela Harris and for the Democrats as she became the first woman of color on a major party ticket. The party's biggest names are out in full force presenting their vision for America's future taking aim at president trump and urging people to go out and vote. Mary Bruce is in Delaware but the highlights. Overnight Kabul and here is. Making his streak to a virtual applause. Black woman the first Asian American nominated to be vice president let's fight with conviction. Let's fight with hope. Let's fight with confidence. In ourselves. And a commitment. To each other. And making it clear she's ready to take on president trump. Arnold trans failure of leadership. Has cost lines. And livelihoods. But it was. Former President Obama as he passed the torch to the party's new standard bearers who launched the sharpest attacks of the Knight. Taking on his successor he has shown. And no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground. No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself. And his friends speaking from Philadelphia the birthplace of American democracy Obama argued that very democracy is at stake in this election. Do not to let them take away your power. Do not let them take away your democracy senator Cory Booker who set to speak tonight telling GMA this morning. He hopes the urgent effort to get out the vote as an impact in November I'm hoping that last night energize people ignited people let people know what's at stake. And most importantly. That they have the power to make a difference in this nation. And president drug was again watching closely this time live tweeting throughout the night responding to this speaker's lobby. Attacks against them and tonight Joseph Biden we'll step before the podium making his case to the country. This time as the nominee Diane. Primary prison Wilmington Delaware Forrest thanks Mary and Elvis breakdown some of the big moments in the night ABC news political director deputy political director Mary Alice parks joins us now hey marry us. Hi good morning Diane so come on Harris spoke last night making the case for Joseph Biden and senate have vision for a more equal America what sit out to you about there's. Each. School first she really leaned into her place in history she started by honoring these other trailblazing black female women. Women like Diane Nash and Shirley Chisholm who she says too often were not hot about but who nonetheless as Americans we all stand on their shoulders. And then focused on her personal story feel it's American story a story about what it's like to grow up with immigrant parents. She talked about her parents being the ones that taught her how to protest tighter about politics she said that her mom raise them to be proud strong black women. But also raised and to be proud and knowledgeable of their Indian heritage. And it was terrible moment for me eat and she thanked all of the young people who've been out in the streets protesting this summer. You know Colin Harris herself as a former prosecutor she's had quite an evolution. On issues of criminal justice and police reform. And she spoke directly to those protesters and said that they had inspired her and that they were pushing her to be better. And marry us former President Obama was originally slated to speak after Harris but one did herd to close out the night as a way to pass the the time. He's not seen as a uniter between the democratic party's more progressive and moderate factions do think his speech works to bring voters together behind Biden. Look I have never seen a speech like that what we saw from President Obama it was remarkable. To see a former president saying that the current president he thought was just not capable of the job. Mean President Obama said that president trump was actively and intentionally trying to dismantle American democratic institutions. It was had deep it was breathtaking. Obama delivered it as a really dire warning to Democrats sudden there's a lot of Democrats that are gonna look at that speech and think that some of there. They're fighting some of their back and forth between progressives and moderates. Didn't think it all looks a little bits mom after Obama's speech he really just up began T I think for Democrats. And that's something in this election where the stakes already seems so high. Good Clinton speech also sent like a bit of a warning she reflected on her 2016 Lawson seemed to emphasize that voters can't take this election for granted. Kids who lost to don't often speak at these events so what did you think of her appearance. Yet was really into state your right she spoke about that loss personally. She said Democrats need to not make the same mistakes she thinks they may eating twice sixteenth she said don't let this be another what do cut S senate election. She honestly thinks it should have been in her ex. She asked Democrats to make a plea and a two vote. This very interesting dean we've seen her out this convention we've seen democratic leaders. Did a pretty disturbing warning that they think. Exercising the right to vote has actually gotten harder in America to heart. And they said that people need to make a plan not just about who they are going to vote for but exactly. How they're gonna cast their out. I want a look ahead to tonight's theme that seems America's promise by and we'll speak Ilyce does accept the nomination. We this moment means to him a someone who first ran for president thirty years ago and what does this mean for the Democratic Party going forward. Yet you're exactly right is the moment thirty years in the making Joseph Biden first ran for president. In the 1988. Election. Back then he was hoping he would be one of the youngest president ever now obviously if he's elected he would be the old discs. And that's a big part of his talents he needs to be up there and showing that despite his aides he has a lot of energy. And he has a vision of that looks forward looking for the future. All right ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks may thanks and be sure to tune in tonight at 7 PM eastern. For ABC news live special coverage of the fourth and final night of the point 18 Democratic National Convention. George David and Lindsey we'll bring you the latest again that's tonight at 7 PM eastern right here on ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.