Transcript for Kamala Harris compares Donald Trump to 'little man' in 'Wizard of Oz'

Senator Harry telling jurors how would you trade policies differ from president Obama's. Look first Hyde died I have no. Criticism of that more than just looking at where we are now which is that we've got a guy in the White House who has been erratic on trade policy. He conducts trade policy by tweet frankly born on this fragile ego. It has resulted in farmers in Iowa with soybeans riding in bit bins looking at bankruptcy. When we look at this issue might trade policy under Harris administration. Is always going to be about saying we need to export American products not American jobs. And to do that we have to have a meaningful trade policy I am not a protectionist Democrat. Look we need to sell our stuff and that means we need to sell it to people overseas that means we need trade policies that allow that to happen. You asked earlier about China. It's a complicated relationship. We have to hold China accountable. They steal our products including our intellectual property they dump sub standard products into our economy they need to be held accountable. We also need to partner with China on climate and the crisis that that presents we need to partner with China. On the issue of North Korea I am mom and I think the only person on the stage the Senate Intelligence Committee in the senate homeland security committee. We need a partner on the issue of North Korea but the bottom line is this Donald Trump. In office on trade policy you know he reminds me of that bank guy in The Wizard of Oz you know when you. Pull back the curtain it's a really small dude. Plus seven and whose.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.