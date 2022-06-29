Kan Nawaday defines top-secret documents and the risks if they are leaked

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with former federal prosecutor Kan Nawaday on the takeaways from the Trump warrant, inklings of espionage, the property receipt and more specifics of the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live