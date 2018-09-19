Transcript for Kavanaugh accuser will not testify until FBI investigates the matter

Let's get to our top story confirmation hearings for Barack cabin on the Supreme Court nominee. And in the snatch we have a former classmate doctor Christine lot for coming forward. And accusing. Cabot not having sexually assaulted her while they are both in phys well there's now a bit of a disagreement over how to handle those accusations. For more let's bring in Terry Murray and his standing by. Terry explain to me my understanding here is that doctor Ford wants this to be criminal investigation with the FBI to look into why is that. Well not a criminal in this. Asian at least you because the FBI. That there wouldn't be a federal crime involved as far as you know cross border activity even as a lead it would be statement. But she does want the FBI involved and her team does to do a proper investigation about it he got the expertise as criminal investigators professional investigators. As part of their background check responsibilities which they do for all nominees so gripping Bosnia Ford and or team want the FBI. To be called on to look at what she said and and to do a proper investigation to establish the facts as her lawyers and a nonpartisan manner. And to lay there the foundation for whatever hearings she would come to testify that she doesn't want it to be just a swearing contest he said she said. If your supporter of Christine logic board it is evidence the fact that she's asking for this investigation. That she understands what you think has the truth and believes there's corroborating evidence that the FBI can get if your on. Judge Kavanagh outsider you use your aren't believing what she's saying at this point. It might look like a rose like a bit of a gambit. You're story's not gonna change is what the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley said. It doctor Puerto view common in the hearing room you take your world. It's not gonna change whatever and investigators says just tell your story and there's a suspicion on the part of the Kavanagh team that she's looking for evidence. That she can match her story to so that's what you've got right now. Doctor Ford is not going to testify her lawyers say until a proper nonpartisan investigation has been conducting. You have a sense Terry at how long investigation like that takes. Too long hurt if typical investigation the other reason is as Anita Hill who is on ABC news earlier said is that. This is a difficult investigation to conduct because the incidents are so long ago. And doctor Ford from her own acknowledgment is kind of vague on some of the details that investigators might want to check. See any people or good at this. And so it's a pretty limited universe. Of things to check given the nature of the story in the time for an she does mention other people involved. She does mention that their withers who remembers the layout of the house not exactly whose house it was. And perhaps on on an interview with the FBI should not be able to come up with more things and other witnesses might be applicable more things. That they can then go check all of that would take. A couple three weeks probably by by via via an. This decision is this ultimately terrier right and if there's disagreement over how to proceed. Who's the one who ultimately gas to decide whether or not they will in fact wait for this act BI investigation. Are whether they will continue to call upon doctor Ford two testify. One guy senator Chuck Grassley Republican of Iowa 85 years old it was actually on the committee back in the day when. Clarence Thomas squared off against Anita Hill lay on her allegations. But he's he's very protective of the senate. He he has said as it looked just comment we want to hear from you why are you waiting for investigators tell us what you remember will go from there. And he also I think is. Operating on behalf of the senate. That they probably don't want to lay down precedent. That witnesses call the tune can make demands and how the senate will proceed. But he's the person who's gonna who's gonna do this he's a Republican. And is also very obviously in close contact with the White House what we cannot forget is that this is about power. That the Supreme Court is the crown jewel of Republican politics for decades it wanted to. Shifted decisively to the right this nomination could do that and so he's holding all the cards right now when it comes to when this vote is gonna happen. Net Terry I am sure you also watched an incredible interview with Anita hell I wonder from your vantage point as someone who has covered the court for many years. What stood out to you about that interview. Well yeah as I were call connect Hubbard that hearing. Her poise. And hurt insight now what she's done is make of that one experience in her life she talked at 1 point this morning on Good Morning America. How the trajectory of her life was changed. And it's clear that she's made of that change in the trajectory of her life. A deep understanding. Of women and others men and women who are. Caught in a situation like this who have had something happened in the try to raise their voices. And run into a brick wall she will issue its she struck me as somebody who is thought long and hard. About these issues and when asked by George Stephanopoulos. If she had advice for Christine glossy fort she said you know she's got good lawyers. Issued that she'll get her advice from them. What I can give advice to is the Senate Judiciary Committee this time around with what she said. And my advice is to push the pot button on this hearing. Get the information together bring image expert. And put together hey here rate. That is fair that is apart so that is not biased by politics or by this. And bring this information to the American public. You know I think that she has a point in most fair minded people would want this properly investigated. And that's what Christine plus reporters asking for an attack in the Anita Hill hearings the FBI was involved and there were 22 witnesses call. One of these you're seeing is the judge Kavanagh and his supporters do not want a wide ranging fishing expedition into his life as a young person who would. For goodness sake. But this is the lifetime appointment of Supreme Court and and I think what the Democrats are saying is you know should take a pretty serious lung at at. What ever circumstances could. Corroborate or refute an allegation of sexual assault before you get lifetime appointment my eyes were.

