And there you have it the first part 52 here on judge Kaplan honest confirmation hearing in the US senate is. Breaking for a launch the protests have subsided the substantive grilling has begun. I've when I'm Devin Dwyer up on capitol here you're watching ABC news live full coverage now recap of the morning if you didn't see all of our coverage. Meanwhile another big hearing taking place on the others how to Capitol Hill. Public to Twitter executives social media executives will get to that in a second of the first want to bring in. Our Supreme Court our correspondent Terry Moran who who is in the room. For today's hearing teary eyed Democrats bringing up a laundry list of issues assault weapons ban abortion. Executive powers Kavanagh they're repeating over and over he's a big believer impressive it. That's right that's one of the things that you're hearing and we expected the year because as an appellate court judge isn't bound by precedent. And as it nominee and his record he's gonna talk about precedent rather than forecast. Any position he would take you know watching it it's like a lot of these hearings for many many years now. The Democrats are being the ones were challenged this nominee. They're like miners they're trying to dig in there minded nugget of something substantive that they can in this nominee. Down on and use perhaps in an argument against use confirmation. Where is the Republicans there are almost like make up part right there they're there kind of pattern him upn. Laughing as hair and make it look as good as he can't and the job I think for reporters and inform people want. You gotta read between them on what is he really think subsequently and I think most important for a lot of Americans that at this moment. What kind of management would you feel comfortable walking into his court would you feel like you're getting a fair shot. I think that's the most important test these hearings four nominees and on that. Probably Brett Cavanaugh is doing all right. That's right to senator Graham they're talking about that idea Teri. Qualification being front and center he certainly has that with the judicial experience. He does. Armed but these issues as you say the Democrats digging in and senator Feinstein the top Democrat on the committee going straight for the big one. Abortion right out of the gate Roe vs. Wade it's been on everyone's mind coming into this hearing protests. All around here in let's take a listen to one of those key exchanges she had. A per capita on abortion. Aren't we don't we don't have that sound bite just yet but. Terry let's go back to you on that the he was asked. A question that Democrats have put two conservative. Of nominees of the past they did it again today they want to know Roe vs. Wade. Is in fact settled law. If they can in fact will be on heard he gave a bit of a technical answer I think and it left. A lot of Democrats wondering forty actually thinks he would do. Well then from his perspective that was successful and to guess that's what he wants to do for all kinds of reasons he doesn't wanna commit on the question. The incredibly important question whether or not constitution gears of war guarantees woman. The right to choose to terminate a pregnancy through abortion or. What weather doesn't know what Kavanagh formulation is interest and by the way. He's never asked that directly. These senators think. Does a woman have a constitutional right to choose to have an abortion. They are saying it in the legalese is Roe vs. Wade settled law and on. You know Cavanaugh says yes it is settled law and and a little something that might give some Democrats a little bit of daylight of hope. He says it's been reaffirmed many times it's almost the super precedent he says that because Planned Parenthood vs KC in 1991. Reaffirmed the core holding of Roe vs. Wade and and he says that is how one deals with precedents not is that just a one on. But hasn't been reaffirmed over and over by the court and has the country come to rely on those strengthen the power precedence but. It it is also true that precedent he has said can be overturned and at the end and today he's not gonna tell you what he's gonna do. And Terry for the average person watching this who hears these nominees like justice courses. Not that long ago answered the same way judge cap and I did today settled body but we even start its nicest. Democrat senator Feinstein today pointing out again that. Basically every nominee that comes before the committee says the same thing in yet. They don't always abide by it give us your take on how to sort of thread the needle on that tonight idea. Well they. Natalie it's Republican nominee to go up and and can play this this and it is that the Republicans are pointing out it's Democrats they are talking about the Ginsburg precedent. And that's what Ruth Bader Ginsburg said in her confirmation hearing a quarter century ago. She said that a judge sworn to decide impartially can offer no forecast. No hints. For that would show not only disregard for the specifics of the case. It would display disdain for the entire judicial process with these nominees Republican and Democrat are saying it. I can't come up. And make your promise on roe vs Wayne or on anything. Because if someone were to come into my courtroom into the Supreme Court. And say here's a case I'd like John roe vs wait and I have already made a promise under oath. That person gets ripped off they don't have a prayer shot at a fair and impartial hearing and so not only is it politically savvy. Not to stick your neck out and take take a position on Roe vs. Wade it's also. Necessary. To guarantee the impartiality judiciary Republican nominee is and democratic nominee. On the question of Roe vs. Wade have said the exact thing. Let's take a listen now can we do have the sound of judge Kavanagh answering on that question overseas way to cubist and at the top service. Senator I said that it settled as a precedent of the Supreme Court entitled to respect under principles of story to slices. And one of the important things to keep in mind about Roe vs. Wade. Is that it has been and reaffirmed many times over the past. 45 years as you now. And it's most prominently most importantly. Reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood vs KC in 1990 tip. And Terry this whole idea as we've been talking about it story to sciences. Precedent being reaffirmed was also discussed when it comes to this this landmark case 1974 US vs Nixon. Odd that was when of course the subpoena President Nixon was helpless tapes had to be turned over. On judge Kaplan I wouldn't commit today Terry. Did that that it would be the same way heat rules a similar case came before hammering. That's right and in fact they are able to pin down judge Kavanagh that at one time 1999. He mused in a roundtable discussion. That case about the Nixon tapes was wrongly decided maybe it tied their hands of president too much. And opened up the executive Brett too much. Judicial authority. Subsequently he is kind of backtrack from that in public he has that US. Vs knicks in the Nixon tapes case is one of the four greatest moments in the history of the Supreme Court. Trying is sensitive. Praised it. But I think he had to do some more backpedaling in there today because this is a question of such importance right now. People do that he an investigation that is getting closer to the president there may be a subpoena for the president's testimony. That's a question that has never been decide. US vs Nixon was about tapes about evidence but can the president. B walked into court by a subpoena and compelled to testify. That is that has never been this that's what it may well come from corporate GAAP and should you be confirmed. And I'm that. He is trying to act one and thing time say I do now believe. That you answers Nixon was rightly decided but I'm not an answer you on whether president trump or any president. Can be subpoenaed to testify. Indeed so relevant as you say Terry in fact this ABC reported. I just last night Robert Mueller special counsel Robert Morris team has been still in negotiations with the president's legal team to get his testimony. Those negotiations still ongoing right now there tussling over perhaps whether the president will work reply in writing to some questions. Not meanwhile want to talk about some of the other protests that have happened in the room Terry it's a little bit more subdued today but let's take a look at some of the highlights of there. Are. Your independence comes directly from. Article three attempts. Thank you mr. chairman of drugs. And that we. You don't need you going to do fail but you have. President. The tenth amendment week. Judges should not and never promised their future votes on of the original these stations. So is critically important. It's also tune. Insurer predictability. Of the law people who. Terry a lot of yelling in that room is as you know it's the same sort of scene yesterday but. And not the numbers are these protests these outbursts have been dwindling perhaps a sign. As you say that we are we are sort of grappling with reality here that judge Kavanagh is it's on its way. Well I've been struck him by sitting in hearing room not far from where these protesters are popping up and hollering at the emotions. These people are near tears and anguish. They're angry some of them some of them are heart broke. And and yet I can't help but did feel that that those emotions could have fueled. I'm bigger turnout. For Democrats for Hillary Clinton in the last election. And this there's something it's to me quite poignant and futile. About people standing up making a ruckus where it cannot really make different. That the difference is is made as the Republicans are enjoying reminding Democrats by winning elections winning presidential elections elections. In the senate. That's how you name judges and justices. And so it's impossible not to respect. That passions that are that are being voiced in there heartbreak that you can hear. Created for in these protesters. And yet I don't wonder about what they think they're cheap. And so much of that passion. You know being promoted fanned on the other side as you know Terry in fact. Are we learned overnight that us senator Feinstein herself invited. One of the parents of the park when shooting that mass shooting at a school in Florida to be in the audience yesterday there was a moment that sort of exploded on social media. The father of one of the victims trying to reach out to. To judge Kavanagh today though Feinstein is you know rock back up this issue of mass shootings. Imported directly to just capital to close. You reconcile. What you just said. With the hundreds of school shootings. Using assault weapons that have taken place in recent history. How do you reconcile. Senator of course thought the violence in the schools is something we wall. The tests and want to do something about lots of efforts now underway two. Make schools safer no no it. My girls school do a lot of things now that are different than it did just a few years ago in terms of trying to. Pardon the school and make it safer for one. Guns. Handguns and semiautomatic rifles. Are weapons used for honing and self. Defense but as you say Sanders you rightly say they're used in a lot of violent crime calls allotted deaths handguns are used in. Lots of Kate crimes that result in depth and solar semi automatic rifles that's one of that's what makes this issue difficult. As I said in. Last two pages of might San Heller. I fully understand the gang violence on violence. Drug violence that is place various. Cities including Washington DC this was known as the murder capital the world. For a while the city. And that was now a lot of handgun violence. The time in so I I've I understand the issue but I as a judge. My job as I saw was to fall the Second Amendment. Opinion of the Supreme Court whether I agreed with that or disagree with it at. And on issue after issue today Terry we saw. A judge Kavanagh on the issue of guns. And so many other things refer to that conservative judicial philosophy that you know so well challenging the congress basically to. Pass laws that they want to regulate things rather than having the judge do. Friday on Second Amendment I don't think there's much hope for Democrats when it comes to Brett Cavanaugh demonstrated that. On the lower courts but that does raise raise issues around the edges of the Second Amendment right at the core of so many other policy areas. You know can. Legislators do more in the congress do more to address these problems from the liberal perspective it may be that in fact over the years. Liberals and he came to depend too much on the courts. Q lost in some ways the the the momentum of their grassroots arguments by taking that argument report on environmental policy and tobacco policy on all cut labor along all kinds of things. That are now being overturned in the court and it looks like conservatives have a taste for judicial activism. Now one of that one of the things we're seeing here with. With Brett Cavanaugh thing. You know these these are problems in the country and it's congress that should solve them and being the deciding vote on the Supreme Court now it may strengthen. Legislative effort from the progressive side and from that conservatives maybe we'll get. Government by congress again who would. And who'd o'clock and perhaps Democrats. Succeed in taking back control of the house of the senate. In November they will like do just that step up on some of these issues Terry stand by thank you so much for that. But a jump over to the other side of Capitol Hill right now where there is another. Series of hearings underway with social media executives today. Jack Dorsey the CEO of Twitter Sheryl Sandberg to CF OO of FaceBook both on the eagle today. To be grilled by lawmakers about those companies' involvement. In the twin sixteen. Campaign in Russian influence efforts on those platforms that spring and our Alley Rogen who's been covering. Both of those Allah give us a sense of some of the fireworks you've been watching over there. It and it was very interesting to watch this is the first time. That either of these CEOs have. Testified. Before congress obviously we are about two months away from the election so a lot of questions about continuing interference from foreign governments. On our electoral system and look both of dean's. Executives got some props from the members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Saying they appreciated them showing up today especially because Google did not we can talk more about that and a second. But. For what they have done since the 2016 election where obviously Russian interference. Was so pervasive just last month. Twitter and FaceBook announced that they were removing. At just under a thousand combined. I'm not in authentic users and related accounts that they found connected to the governments of your Ryan. And Russia us. Everybody was appreciative of what they dense apartment everybody also agrees that they can do more of both of these CEOs and many of the members of the committee today. We're talking about what is funded medical the fundamentally and diet metric opposition between the imperatives of free speech. And regulating. Hurtful and dangerous. Information and it we heard from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey talking about this very issue tickle us. We believe people learn faster but being exposed to a wide range of opinions and ideas. And it helps them make our nation and the world feel a little bit smaller. We are proud of how that free and open exchange has been weaponized. And used to distract and divide people. And our nation. We found ourselves on prepared and ill equipped for the immense city of the problems that we've acknowledged. Abuse harassment. Troll armies. Propaganda through box and human coordination. Misinformation campaigns. And divisive filter bubbles. That's not healthy public square. Said seven we're going to hear again from Dorsey he's. Just a few minutes from now going to testify before the house energy and commerce committee. Where he's expected to you have a lot more pointed questions from Republicans on what some conservatives have been cleaning is a bias against right leaning. Users and opinions add something that some have referred to shadow banning. And is coming at the president himself has weighed in on as a problem with social media haven't. He Alley it seems like both the members of the house the senate sort of salivating to come Matt. Both of these social media executives say that sort of the overarching unspoken. Pretext that this whole thing is that they are looking at some pretty serious regulation right I mean I think even senator Mark Warner came out and said we are going to regulate you. Give us a sense of what congress could do with some of these social media companies in terms of regulation. Right well I think DeVon the big control. Against which a lot of these regulations are being debate it. It is why it's happening in Europe where there are very very strict regulations going I'm. And I think the United States is kind of caught between a rock and a hard place because they don't wanna go as far as Europe is they want you be mindful of the first impediment that's enshrined in the US constitution. But they still have to do something that. Members of the Intel committee and Judiciary Committee actually have Ari come oak. Come along with some reporting requirements that some of these social media companies are implementing. Voluntarily. But I think the big problems it you're going to see in terms of establishing. Legal regulations is of course political division as is the scheme with basically any debate we have in congress that in. Finale before we let you go one of that top questions today in this morning's senate hearing was how do you tell heartedly social media companies tell. If the posts on their platforms are fake. What were some of their answers to that anything we can take from that when we look at our own news feeds. Yeah out well I yeah. It just flat FaceBook CEO Sheryl Sandberg talked a little bit about that she also mentioned it was fascinating to me. That they have determined that about three to 5% of FaceBook users are in authentic but she got some of the guidelines DeVon take a lesson. Free and fair elections are the foundation of any democracy. As Americans they are part of our national identity. And that's why it's incumbent upon all of us to do all we can to protect our democratic process. That includes FaceBook. At its fast. Paced the plays a positive role in our democracy. And ably represented is to connect with their constituents. Reminding people to register and to vent. And giving people a place to freely X plat express their opinions about the issues that matter to them. However. We've also seen what can happen when our service as it used. As a bipartisan report from this committee sat. Russia used social media as part of and I quote. A comprehensive and multifaceted campaign. To sow discord undermine democratic institutions. And interfere in US elections and as our allies. We're excuse led a spot yes and tuzla an act. That is on ass. This interference was completely unacceptable. It violated the values of our company. And of the country we love. Actions taken showed how determined we are. To do everything we can do to stop this from happening. Said Evan that was set Facebook's CE OO Sheryl Sandberg and of course the big elephant in the room. Frankly was Google's. In the but non participation in this hearing today they did not show up. The intelligence committee had requested that Google CEO Larry Page attended but. That request was denied instead they offered. The testimony of another senior executive. He was declined to but he is up here today briefing. Some senators individually. There was a very pointed series of questions from senator Tom cotton. About. The fate if FaceBook and twitters. Cooperation with the US government against damage. Companies or excuse me countries. Like China who of course the Communist Party there has cracked down. On social media web sites and Google of course recently announced that it was a potentially working on new Star Search engine. That could meet China's strict censorship standard so. Senator cotton was suggesting that perhaps. That was one of the reasons that Google did not show up and there is a very poignant visual aid to remind folks throughout the hearing that Google was not present they had an empty seeding. Seat at the witness stand. Which they said it was for Google CEO Larry Page that it. All right a lot more to come on the social media. Tours of Capitol Hill today if you will Alley wrote in our senate. Reporter covering all of this over in the house. Later this afternoon Alley thank you so much. And meanwhile back cure in the Hart senate office building you see behind me they're still on lunch break. Hear the senators and judge Kavanagh just a thirty minute breaking ready pretty soon to get back under way will be here and ABC news live of course. And meanwhile want to give you a look. Outside the hearing room we talked to some of the folks who got inside a little bit earlier tickle. For the twelve hours today Richard Kavanagh is expected. Defense in this room here the senate hearing and we are watching so closely. It's actually not a moment please outside. Here in the senate confirmation hearing something other suitable for senator. Spectators cheer leading team home. Those pricey it's just a handful won by one making Carolina as the protesters are taken out let's talk to some of the books and seeing it. With some of these people are. In the coming in waiting in line who today I'm them imagine. Wire with ABC just Warner what you got one of the price tickets to get a seat here in the missionary who are you are no worry here. Yeah. Us. I'm rumors its way and alcohol cocaine can in fact are okay and were you from them. It's also and I am Donna as an honest and the east and let alone and had enough of him. That's exactly. Did you guys travel here all the way from markets such just for the hearings yet if you former Clinton. We're definitely. Martin's. Things. How hard was it to get a ticket. Ours and we now listen. You slept outside. One on its mountains. Now we're glad you got a seat and any written on Monday in their destructive these votes keep markets such misery and from Brooklyn New York City all right more at what brings you down here. This is a democracy. Not the mafia. Uses this guy was supported by a person who it's from your city accident criminal and the criminals kinda tiresome and can take care is getting hurt the lines moments here get an inside thing. So much for talking to us as you can see a lot of folks here very passionate. How about. It's much Kavanagh about politics about policy this president. Is is certainly stirring up emotions. It is we walk away from the hearing room here you can search again. The media that's run that's assembled outside your number of senators coming in lining up communities. During breaks after here. It's over tonight. This is just need to move toward gays in the hearing this week lot of protests a lot of action much work. We don't eat tree and of the Hart senate office wouldn't see behind me this is just what we were this is outside to sixteen will be hearing is taking place. Lot of security up there. All Dieter and protesters gathered. Edges here the falcons reading people coming in for a hearing as you can see. Some of the most iconic protesters this year had been he's women's breast. Rat. Studio. Show basically in every newspaper today. It's. Talked some of these C were there from today and then. It's definitely wants here tell us a little bit about juror. Europe and. Hear from you need to. It with what is this an organized group. This day. His neighbors are you guys family look what what are those. Business it into. You guys promoting that he has been. Yeah. And health problem isn't really. And the European. Elements are very good very eight. Justice. One of the things. Mention abortion rights. Hot topic. We notice cops who just outside the room inside this we saw yesterday. But you choose another indication. Just how powerless we really are at this point to block them. All right so much activity outside this room a lot more activity inside the room in fact. Staff and members are just beginning to gather now but for the meantime before we go back to live coverage we'll send you back. To see some of the latest headlines for ABC news stay right here will be right back. With more of the judge Caplan on confirmation here.

