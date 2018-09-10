-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain speaks out after return to 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Trumps swears in Kavanaugh in public ceremony
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh to hear his 1st oral arguments as Supreme Court justice
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Brett Kavanaugh sworn-in as Supreme Court Justice
-
Now Playing: Trump likes Taylor Swift's music '25 percent less' since she spoke out about politics
-
Now Playing: Brett Kavanaugh has ceremonial swearing-in at the White House
-
Now Playing: Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh family for 'pain' endured during confirmation process
-
Now Playing: President Trump has no plans to fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein
-
Now Playing: 'Evil' people to blame for Kavanaugh controversy: Trump
-
Now Playing: President Trump calls controversy around Kavanaugh confirmation 'a disgrace'
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump says he has no plans to fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh officially ready to sit on Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: First lady delivers a message of caring and hope
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: The politics of confirmation
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh headed for swearing-in ceremony with president
-
Now Playing: First lady breaks silence on Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh is sworn in as Supreme Court justice
-
Now Playing: Brett Kavanaugh confirmed as Supreme Court Justice
-
Now Playing: First lady talks about her husband, Kavanaugh and the #MeToo movement