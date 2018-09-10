Transcript for Kavanaugh to hear his 1st oral arguments as Supreme Court justice

Brett Kavanagh will hear his first cases today as a Supreme Court justice following a rare swearing in ceremony at the White House last night. President trump dismissed the sexual assault allegations against Kavanagh as lies and he apologized to gathered up where the contentious confirmation fight. Like Cavanaugh says he's taking the job with no bitterness toward anyone ABC's Stephanie Ramos has the latest from Washington good morning Stephanie. Linda good morning you set a Brett Cavanaugh will hear his first arguments. As a Supreme Court justice today that this comes after a swearing in ceremony that was anything but normal. Justice Brent Cavanaugh is now officially on the Supreme Court bench on the home. During the ceremonial swearing in at the White House president trump taking a victory lap while apologizing. To Kavanagh. On behalf of our nation I want to apologize. To Brett and the entire Kavanagh family for the terrible pain and suffering. You have been forced to endure. The president also lashing out at those who oppose his nominee. Was a disgraceful situation. Brought about by people that are evils. It's unclear whether trump was referring to capitals accusers senate Democrats or others the president even claiming that Kavanagh was proven Ennis and of the sexual assault allegations made against him by Christine glossy Ford and several other women. But there was no trial. Kavanagh has repeatedly denied all allegations and was eventually confirmed Saturday by the narrowest margin foreign Supreme Court justice in more than 100 in thirty years. During the ceremonial swearing in as all the Supreme Court justices looked on it. Cavanaugh said he was harboring no bitterness and vowed to approach the job fairly. The Supreme Court is an institutional all the justices do not sit on opposite sides of denial. We do not caucus in separate rooms. The Supreme Court is a team of nine. And I will always be a team player on the team of an armed. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she will file a Freedom of Information Act request for the FBI record on Kavanagh. She says she wants the public to see the FBI reports. Andrea instructions from the White House regarding the scope of that investigation. Linda Candace Stephanie Ramos thank you.

