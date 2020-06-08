Who is Keisha Lance Bottoms?

More
Keisha Lance Bottoms is the 60th mayor of Atlanta.
1:30 | 08/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Keisha Lance Bottoms?
At hand and next. It's as this city. We are and it adds a punch. I would thankfully it is our. And I mean this. The duties. Mayor CNN. Good TV's. A mayor of this. City from Atlantic. Under the lights of experts to governor. Isn't barber shop and here's a line on every corner and I'm in many African American community intently accident and I think. Disney already vulnerable population. I didn't even on your list what I see happening on the streets of Atlanta. Is not at least. This is not a I'm and steer them Martin. Okay. Name.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"Keisha Lance Bottoms is the 60th mayor of Atlanta.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72213212","title":"Who is Keisha Lance Bottoms?","url":"/Politics/video/keisha-lance-bottoms-72213212"}