Kellyanne Conway: President is prepared to work across the aisle with Dems

More
Conway says President Trump plans to continue work on immigration reform and the border wall.
5:41 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kellyanne Conway: President is prepared to work across the aisle with Dems

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59018883,"title":"Kellyanne Conway: President is prepared to work across the aisle with Dems","duration":"5:41","description":"Conway says President Trump plans to continue work on immigration reform and the border wall. ","url":"/Politics/video/kellyanne-conway-president-prepared-work-aisle-dems-59018883","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.