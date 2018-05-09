Transcript for Kim Kardashian West visits the White House for prison reform meeting

And paying another visit to the White House today to discuss prison reform. The reality TV star successfully persuaded president trump apartment nonviolent drug offender earlier this year. Today Kardashian returned for a meeting with senior White House aides as part of the administration's efforts on criminal justice reform. Kardashian took part in a listening session on clemency and prison reform.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.