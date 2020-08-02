Transcript for Klobuchar criticizes Trump for ‘siding with dictators over allies’

And we have a president that literally. Flames everyone in the world and we have not talked about this a not he blames Barack Obama for everything that goes wrong he blames his Federal Reserve chair that he recruitment appointed himself. He blames the king of Denmark. Who does that he blames in the prime minister of Canada more key claims cutting him out of the Canadian version of the home alone two good. That's what Donald Trump does so my point here is that when we have opportunities. To work with our allies and New Hampshire is such a great example of this it's a New Hampshire. Bretton Woods New Hampshire with senators like Jeanne Shaheen a Maggie half cent who believe we need to work with NATO and the rest of the world. Who sees it. As a smaller statement as state that is a piece of the world we cannot be alone and that trade agreement was not perfect but the point of it is if we start isolating ourselves and the rest of the world we are gonna hurt ourselves economically and we are gonna hurt our nation's security writes editor for the show.

