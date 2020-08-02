Klobuchar: Trump’s ‘worst nightmare’ is a candidate who brings people together

More
Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she believes people are “tired of the noise and the nonsense, and they are tired of the tweets and the mean stuff.”
1:02 | 02/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Klobuchar: Trump’s ‘worst nightmare’ is a candidate who brings people together

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she believes people are “tired of the noise and the nonsense, and they are tired of the tweets and the mean stuff.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68837594","title":"Klobuchar: Trump’s ‘worst nightmare’ is a candidate who brings people together","url":"/Politics/video/klobuchar-trumps-worst-nightmare-candidate-brings-people-68837594"}