KY Gov. Matt Bevin facing criticism over tone-deaf comment he made on social media

More
The governor suggested that a chess club in West Louisville was not expected in "this section of town."
0:39 | 07/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for KY Gov. Matt Bevin facing criticism over tone-deaf comment he made on social media
For the governor to perpetuate such a thing in a planned event on a scripted. Video. Is. Angers me to spartans meet saddens me. And really no words for. A lot to go in and meet that the members of the west local chess clubs. Not something you necessarily would have thought of when you think of this section of town. OK and organizations like this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56524466,"title":"KY Gov. Matt Bevin facing criticism over tone-deaf comment he made on social media","duration":"0:39","description":"The governor suggested that a chess club in West Louisville was not expected in \"this section of town.\"","url":"/Politics/video/ky-gov-matt-bevin-facing-criticism-tone-deaf-56524466","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.