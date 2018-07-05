First lady launches 'BE BEST' awareness campaign

More
Melania Trump is launching her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront and she's calling it "BE BEST."
2:13 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First lady launches 'BE BEST' awareness campaign

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54993503,"title":"First lady launches 'BE BEST' awareness campaign","duration":"2:13","description":"Melania Trump is launching her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront and she's calling it \"BE BEST.\"","url":"/Politics/video/lady-launches-best-awareness-campaign-54993503","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.