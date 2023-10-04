Laphonza Butler sworn in as replacement for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Vice President Kamala Harris swore in Sen. Laphonza Butler to serve as California's senator on Tuesday, replacing the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live