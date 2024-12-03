Biden, during Angola visit, speaks on 'shared history' of slavery

President Joe Biden on Tuesday, during his diplomatic trip to Angola, acknowledged America's "original sin" of slavery and the slave trade that once connected the U.S. and the African nation.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live