Transcript for Largest US nurses' union marches in support of Medicare-For-All bill

Right a lot of buzz around Medicare for awarded people actually think about it for more on that Austrian Liz Hamel. She's the director of public opinion and survey research at the nonprofit and nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation joins us by Skype this it's great to see you thanks for common end. I'm so I'll help us get a pulse on what people are thinking about Medicare for all how popular is it is done the research you've done. Cheryl thanks for having me average. We have been polling on the idea of Medicare per caller even before it was called that the idea of a single Payer health insurance system are really long time. And we found over the last year Ers. A little more than half of the public supports the idea. A national Medicare for all plan. After that certain you're here dear baseline level of support but when you start digging a little deeper and asking people what they understand about it. And how they would feel if if it might take away private insurance. If I'm be behind number of concerns. Not related to what might happen under such a plan. Yeah what what are the biggest concerns and where to it would cheer point wind for example comma Harris one of the Democrats running for. For president and throughout their that she wants to eliminate. The entire private insurance industry a lot of people got spooked by that matter early on in this campaign but really that is a key component of switching over to this program what. What else do you seen about concerns people have. Yet we saw that and are calling when we told people that a plan like this might eliminate private insurance we saw that support dropped on the other common arguments that a plan like this could lead to long waiting times for certain procedures that also significantly. Decreased support. And the idea that it would it be increased taxes. Is also a negative for a lot of people you know on the other side people like the idea that it's a plan that would cover all Americans and they liked the idea that it would eliminate them having to pay premiums and out of pocket costs for coverage that you inserted. It opinion on the ads in different ways depending on which aspects of the plan USI's. Yell out a nurse is that I spoke to today talked about and gaffes that people find themselves then between. In between jobs but it's hard to get insurance for a year or some kind of short term period of their life. Our or in their twenties and they roll off their parents. Plans under the affordable care axle before they have a full time job. And neighbor pushing this idea that Medicare problem solve that problem there wouldn't be those. Awkward gaps in lapses of coverage and that's really pulled on people generally. You'd think would be. Supported that idea in practice but obviously would have. Are in theory but it would have a complicated sort of we practice. Yes and I think some of those things that you mentioned are things that the AZ eight was designed to address in terms. For instance having protections for people with preexisting condition so late they would be able to get coverage. If they lost coverage through an employer. On the idea of young people being in blogs and roll on their parents' plans. A lot of those things were really popular out about what the affordable care acted and people like those. Types of protections I was so there are a lot of things like that that people. Would like to see it you know improvements and protections they don't necessarily care about what you get there through a Medicare for all plant. And then what is your experience tell you lose about Howell public perception can sort of shape our politics on this he usually goes one way that it can't go the other way I mean with with with Obama care of Republicans were so we're fanning the flames of fear around what did the death panels and what the law would do and now we see the pendulum swinging into if you were very happy with. The system that's in place they don't want it repealed. Could that inform a battle around the use single Payer crude the fears around that eventually be. Assuage two there's room right brought widespread support for. Yeah I think we're definitely asked that beginning stages the public sort of understanding what might actually be the components under Medicare for all plans similar to where we were aboard you know they CA where Israeli reality. And I think the public there's a limit to how much they are ever gonna truly understand about they have a policy details. These kind of things. And that really got to look to and there to the year. Party leaders to decide how they should feel about some of these proposals. You know we see that with the Affordable Care Act even among Republicans many of them like a lot of things that 88 did but when you Colin Obama care they say no of course I don't like that you know I think we may see a similar thing a ball in the Medicare for all debate. People might rally around the idea even if they have concerns about some of the individual pieces that they don't understand as well. Just at the beginning of this fact no doubt and let's handle it that Kaiser Family Foundation thank you so much for coming in this procedure. Thanks for having me.

