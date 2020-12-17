Transcript for The latest on congressional talks on a coronavirus relief bill

I go over to Capitol Hill where senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is now speaking about the potential for a cove in nineteen relief package let's listen. In that respect the situation organization. There's familiar. Lamented federal government is hanging in the balance. In the next few days. Congress will either succeed or fail would provide a secure and stable funding for a military commanders. Are federal departments. And chief investments. For future. Fortunately our callers on the Appropriations Committee and their house counterparts have been on the Kurdish stop partisan bicameral committee work its full year. Government funding legislation. On the one yard line. I'm optimistic that we didn't close are other parallel business we should be able it's on the government and move forward together. Does that resonate the way in which this year is on life and it's and we've shame before. Vision more than non months and promotion begin to feel his full force a Covert Contra independent. The American people have gone what Americans do and crises come doctor. The central workers are Gupta our nation running. Health care professionals that work. Day and night to care for chargers. Furor American businesses have in depth agreement and nobody did advice from medical or church. Delegates are delighted Jennings a columnist Trojan operation orange leaders give us safe and start production in general Rucker com. But the American people need another bridge of those veteran news that are not so far all. The country needs congress to come through than other targeted to rescue package. They waited months they've waited and suffered and some of god well needless political games are played. The American people wait for more emergency assistance fought could be over. For months called for a targeted Bob partisan cockroach. That would put hundreds of billions of dollars and apparel support just induction and distribution. Extended unemployment aid should schools. And other essential priority which. Sean Clinton encouraged that our democratic colleagues have now embraced and try more. There's been the right solution. For our country almost. And a bipartisan bicameral agreement appears to be closer. The outlawed that I've been discussing a Democrat earlier this structural decision and I'm leader McCarthy would get another huge goes about partisan support out the door. Distrust as possible. We've yet to nail down every detail but in broad strokes we've been discussed and the targeted second round of job shaving pitcher protection programs that Republicans have sought. Soon flush on. We're discussing many tens of billions of dollar assured distributing about change colon testing and equipment should schools to get our students. Education should stuck on track. We're discussing extended and Gordon unemployment programs. That's a particular merger are present problems our determination who continued division champions of casually for American travelers. We're discussing a more direct impact immature individuals plus the bonus for travelers were children. Vision of some of the major pillars. And equally important Mr. President we're grim truth to be Smart about financing vision of extraordinary policy which. They'll listen to those who we intend to refurbish more than 400 billion dollars in unspent funds which were already allocated in the cares. It turned out Tayshaun did not need to be tough to restore bishop stability to our economy it's time we put that money divergent views. Like I should have to come yesterday I'm heartened by our discussions and our progress probably all sides are working in Detroit torture goal. But getting an outcome. But also administration president in my judgment we're very close to appoint their garages and every major negotiation. There's the point where each side faces a fork in the road. Do laurel some of politics as usual and looked negotiations lose staying. Do want to handle it's far electors for an ordinary political exercise stood wrapped around the actual language or polish or routers that we know are controversial. Or on the other hand after months of inaction do we want to move swiftly on this unusual Bob partisanship to close out. Our issues seal the deal. And right cuts or conversely if and the law and short. Wouldn't appoint in this process chore we decided we're honest almost struck order back toward business as usual. I'll say the answer should be obvious after all these months struggling Americans don't just NATO action. They need action trash. Fast. Saw continued to appreciate our productive discussions but I hope we also remember just how urgent the situation it is. From millions and millions of our fellow citizen which shall for the information of all senators wrote to stay right here. Right here. Until we're finished. Unit that Maine's working through the weekend which is hollow Auckland. And we need a further extra on the trotted funding deadline before throttle legislation can pass in both chambers. Oh will extended for a very very short. Short window of job. Our citizens cannot afford drugs to get bogged down in the back and forth. Let's finish up our bipartisan framework for the connect laws as soon as possible. Thoughts what are people deserve. I should just. The clerk will call a world. Mr. Alexander. My that was cinnamon Dari leader Mitch McConnell talking about the potential. Of covad nineteen relief package. Being considered by congress right now in for more on this I want to bring in ABC news congressional reporter Trish turner. Who's on the phone with us Trish McConnell addressed to. Big got questions when it comes to this package which is the two looming deadlines one you've got recess coming up for the holidays. But also this looming government shutdown. That's right they end a Friday night tomorrow night at midnight into Saturday they need to how does this deal wrapped up and co bedroom leave. Anything that they passed it's supposed to be tacked onto that government. Spending deadline so what. You heard from the leader there was. Are warning. To both sides. He's saying that while they are close. The biggest thing I heard and state was there they are right. A very precarious precedent so rate government funding could run out. Stop don't idiots stop any sort of. Partisan. Activities that are happening if you have a pet project he once funded some Houston mayor at a fork in the road. And got the big deal so we understand that the language is being crafted right now but he is all that signaling that. Today. So that was a really important. Jersey's almost a little bit annoyed I like they're so close they have these looming deadlines and yet. You know he was kind of as speaking in broader terms but it sounds like he's accusing some of the people at the table of nitpicking at this point. I cant your read him Al yeah hard to read it. Yes and knowingly. Yeah the poker grade steady boyfriend that had been ignored it's about all. I've been saying it it wasn't good that he's bad I think all sides are working in good faith. Seattle and he you know we go to stop trying to track product policy writer is this is you know your project that you might want or. Something that it might be turning really important to a Democrat they might want to add more in nutrition aid and Republicans are really looking to keep a price tag down on net. Unless on the funding bill that emergency relief you know an alternate stimulus check he is Japan he we understand then you know they're gonna leader going to be around 600 dollars. The qualifying. Income threshold I understand from a couple in there's still some bickering behind the scenes Republicans want to lower that threshold. Where you would qualify for these checks. Think you're ever in the first round in March and an accurate that every body who made you know less than 99000 dollars Scott. Some kind of 12100 dollar check. Or slightly lower this time around 600 dollar but I think it want to lower that 99 album that's something else. That that'd been fighting going on behind the scenes. I'm Korea. That would an annoyed Mitch McConnell and that Iraq that could lead I don't want to work and Italy gambit is Mary clearly saying. You know we're we're gonna stay here at a highly likely or anywhere in the week. SO and on that note you know he's saying we are staying right here till we're finished he made that clear and said that could mean working through the weekend as you just mentioned. He also addressed. Be it of the funding deadlines saying that he hopes if they need to. They can extend it for aid in his words very very short period of time. Can they get his done regardless. Yes I think absolutely they're gonna get that stuff I don't I don't normally make you know predictions but. I think in this you know they get there they have tied themselves to this post they're not believing that chamber essentially. I'm either killed bay strengthen kind of a deal now we have been hearing that. You know a number of members don't want to enact any sort of short term government funding they don't want it they don't want to. That gave anyone any breeding ground. But that means a government shut down you know in the mines and Sean is not such a bad idea at the terrible idea into reality but. They think that if it's something like that happens they're really. He'd people at the cable. You know the think he'll on the neck like make sure you get this deal done and it's possible if you buys these I mean I've been doing that Sherlock attraction you if you say artwork and extend the government funding deadline through Sunday or Monday they will absolutely take till midnight not Monday or whatever that deadline has to get something done it's kind of like you know some of that statement our homework yeah I reading that paper at the very -- So we could study by the deadline as an attribute in that respect it might help them get this done quicker. Exactly you know it really might need I hate to work on the weekends though that can and other you know motivating factor and getting everything done. It held by the end of today there's still a culprit that the number two Democrat in the senate just a little while ago that. He's still think that the possible to get that done and really important on that point lead to extreme and into the carpet to cock of the but that. Who want different things out of that show are allowed far right you get me had been threatening to hold that thought for various reasons. But we have every reason to believe for aids and from the numbers that they're not gonna do that. So in this particular deal has an open highway to approval as soon Vicki got it done but the other thing that we're hearing as you know. Writing legislative cap be it from really long time and so there's also a lot of that going on right now and it's it's it just eats up. Hours and hours I mean I been around her. You know eight over through the night waiting for legislative language to come out on a short bell and the thing it's going to be. I guess. Washington working together this is something we that we haven't seen in awhile so at least we can look at that didn't as a bright side -- if they get this done. By Friday. How long do you think before people actually start receiving those checks. And a great question and then my colleague Ben Siegel was looking into that. According to a couple of sources on it it'll hate a. Couple of weeks at a minimum. To get the machinery of government backed up and running we don't know about you know the holidays back. Actor the federal government not open around the holidays. So we don't know it got in and out of create a little bit more of a delay. But certainly they have. You know the mob full memory now built into the system where. You know like they know that people who file their taxes they have jury line into their bank account which. You know with a copy of corona virus early check its if you qualify you know we went through all of that and efforts are all but to torture as. You don't mind them trying to get everything to work. Well now they've gone through all about who we do believe it'll take less time the prime around. But but it's not something that I think good faith that state and that we wouldn't it each check. You know in people's accounts her Christian that's true we don't we think that the bid. That's in its secrets like. Time while the clock is ticking congressional reporter Trish turner great to have interest thank you. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.