Next to the race for 20/20 in a new ABC news Washington Post poll showing the field. Down to three at the top at least take a look at the new numbers. Front runners Joseph Biden air act. It's 48% Elizabeth Warren's point 3% Sanders seventeen and here it is people to judge rising. Having a bit of a moment at 9% and you salute if occasion here in the three way race as we head. Into November one year out from Election Day journey Republicans here Johnny these numbers are significant is that a new high rent for Elizabeth Warren and ABC Paul. And like you said it's a solicitation of a trend that we've seen all the way going back to July she's risen steadily especially in our pulling each went from 11% in July to 70%. Now she's really right there within striking distance of Joseph Biden. And that's something that you know like us and we've been seeing this all throughout the summer and Warner has really been aggressive. In the early states as well you see horizon Iowa to his. A lot of talk lately about Joseph Biden sort of leg teen falling behind both in fundraising and in some Napoleon in the early states for what does seem to keep him afloat in our survey is his. Are are his numbers on electability take a look at this. ABC news asked voters who who has the best chance to be trump these are democratic voters. And look at by a wide margin Joseph Biden. Wreck and you seem that's something that's sort of blew his candidacy all throughout the entirety haven't you seen his campaign all day today it's Harrison and tweeting and out and telling us look. We are looking at these polls this is the best evidence as to why should still pick Joseph Biden now we should also know though. That that number that electability number they don't who can best be trump has has also been declining for my name you seen Warren dean elements of that his parents listened to keep an -- Some change their perhaps in this head vs heart jag to date we've seen inside the Democratic Party practically thinking maybe Brad that they love Elizabeth Warren took a look at this when we asked democratic voters who best. Understands your problems. It's actually Bernie Sanders. Topping that list 30% mayor Tom there's a surprising. Well that's something I think you've also seen at the core Bernie Sanders campaign. Like that's his main pitch to voters was interesting to see there is that competition between him and warn you seen that spell out a number different ways you see now within the battle over Medicare for all you see Bernie saying what my plan is actually more progressive. This is a sort of another way that that burning in morning I'm really kind of been circling each others who pass connects to the working class. Who bass actually sort of self that authenticity to those voters it and finally I just want to point out. Our viewers a number that struck me as significant here on this question of qualities in candidates we talked to electability who best understands. Admire you have my issues. This one who's the most honest and trustworthy in the democratic field right now look that's. Biden Sanders. Neck and neck there are but Elizabeth Warren notably down and impurities in the broader field as well one of the lower. Percentages of woody woody really from that. And that's something that especially is coming to focus in the last week since she released her plan to pay for Medicare for I think. A lot of her democratic rivals including. Bernie Sanders including Joseph Biden and a lot of other people in the democratic field the plane and say look let's look weren't just not being honest to you about the numbers and I think you see that reflected now in the pulls of people are still hesitant to say you know for the one has always plans but. Is she really being honest about the numbers to back. Johnny thank you so much has gone to Iowa now we have full team coverage out on the ground after a whirlwind weekend out their shine Haslett who covers the war in campaign Justin Gomez. Is there on the Buddha judge bus trip and are serene shies in Los Angeles where of course the common Harris campaign. Is Anchorage Alastair review the shy and because as we just heard a Johnny say there Elizabeth. Warren under a bit of pressure now since she has. Both come out as a front runner and released details of her Medicare for all planned she's on the defensive big time. Yeah it's been really interesting we've seen a new phase of the campaign kick off basically since that elegy to hear also the same day. She finally announced that plan to find Medicare for all it really is a warrant on the defensive. Five times last four days we've heard her deliver this. Sort of altered some speech where she talks about how she is the one who will fight for voters and other Democrats aren't she's calling out. In boulder ways than before other Democrats who will just not fight for these big ideas that she's putting for it. And it is an attempt to get out in front of Saugus criticism that we've seen lobbed at her most often. That she has so many plans that the ways to fund it requires lots of fun and that people just don't simply believed that she can get all that done. That being said it's not just other Democrats Stewart saying that it's other its voters its voters in. New Hampshire voters here in Iowa almost every and then she does get asked you know how will you work across the aisle with Republicans. If you're elected. And also how we win over Republicans to get elected. That bashing has had what we hear from the voters. It's them who this does does she convince them Cheyenne because rank. We we've we've yeah I mean you document in a lot of these people who they they come out at these town halls they say we love you Elizabeth Warren but. Cash I just doubt that you can get this done deck when she answers that had of those people respond. That's a huge it's huge question circling her campaign the voters that support her say. We like that they ideas were here for the big ideas I asked one voter about whether or not she actually thinks Medicare fraud can come to fruition in the way that Warren has laid it out as voter was in the point for the holiday dinner and then in Davenport volunteering. For Warren's campaign and she said. You know maybe it's not gonna happen the way we're related out an issue quoted horn she said but. Dream day and then another motor had actually printed out that planned and circled aligning and that line was you don't get what you don't fight for. So I think the idea here is that they like the idea that she's laying out and Daryl K with the fact that compromise might be a part of that. Lot of voters still trying to make up their minds a lot of them at least in our poll as well still open to changing their minds as we head into. Our caucus season Chang has that think he's so much it's over adjusting Gomez now who's been on that mayor Pete did Buddha judge bus tour through Iowa Justin. Boy he seven quite a moment now you're in Spencer Iowa and 7% nationally in our poll but take a look. And how he the mayor is doing an Iowa he's tied for second. Yeah and the mayor is really building up that momentum DeVon at the LJ dinner on. On Friday night he really. Tried to deliver a message of the post trump presidency and that's kind of the message that he's delivering out here on the trail throughout the town halls that he's held this weekend. And the rallies that's really the message that he wants voters. To understand what is the country gonna look like after trump and how. Mayor Rudy judge can actually take it forward and that's what you want them to understand and when I was in the crowd talking to voters this weekend. There are telling me that they are still trying to wind down their choices but when they see mayor Pete. Up on the stage they see somebody youth for they see him as intelligent and just somebody different than the other candidates in the field. Here's a little bit of what some of them are telling me. Not really sure what it is about and I just feel like he's very seems like you very personal area open minded. He seems to have killed two. A wide range of people. And I think we just need somebody who's a little more reasonable right now. It's extremely Smart he's a Rhodes scholar is speaks six languages. Handles himself so well. Hi I just think he's a breath of fresh. East. Hands out from some of the other Democrats. What we get here in Iowa were more. We stick to our values and the Democrats are proposing some things that hurts daunting to some islands. I don't believe he. I believe he's more center I believe he's he's. He's lovable he can. And talk. Better candidate. At ensure that things to note from that other group of voters were also saying that. They are also considering Elizabeth Warren. The ones here there's a kind of candidate shopping but there a little skeptical about Medicare for all which is why they're looking towards mayor keep me to judge. Who has a Medicare for all who want to plan which keeps private insurance and plays. And there also just wanting at the end of the day. Any Democrat who can defeat Arnold company general election. Justin Gomez and Spencer Iowa force Justin thank you so much for your gray reporting Johnny. It's just fascinating to hear from voters first hand this again this this dilemma that so many and Iowa are facing right now which is being like a lot of the platforms and these cans but they dealt that they can. Can execute exactly and U seed. At sort of net net hesitancy that it reflected in our poll you have over half of voters unit Democrats that we pulled. Over 50% of them say pace they would consider another candidate. You know and 65% of Elizabeth Warren's supporters say they would consider another where. Which lets us government about where the rest of the field as we know mayor Pete to Marianne Williamson John Delaney who were in need ms. subs single digits in our poll. They've still fighting they're still fighting they needed on the ballot in New Hampshire today they officially. I will be in the New Hampshire primary on the death or the stragglers like Connell here she is really slid and in our poll now she went all the way down to the 4%. This must 5% in the recent poll and you've seen her in an almost entirely refocus her her her entire campaign are. Three inch obviously has lot of reporting on napping is really seen a shift in recent Eisner's. Management and let's go to Los Angeles to get a check in on commoners as campaigns are in shock. A man this is a big swing for her she came out of the gate in double digits soaring. How hurt how do you take that and read this this this is pretty epic plunge. Yet plunges the best way to say DeVon what a motive or surprising thing about this poll. Is her numbers back in July she would 11%. And now she is that to edit a dramatic drop for the California senator. The people I've spoke to feel they say they. If you build it ship a clear message she prickly talks Donald Trump. But they say they know all candidates don't like him. They want to hear more about what she will do for. Some also say they don't like that she attacked Joseph Biden in that first debate especially in making clear that actually have a similar position on busing today. Now other people say they have concerns that she could not defend her record against healthy gathered at that second debate. One person even told me she can dish it but she can't he get. It'll last week for team it's completely shifted focus to Iowa. Initially they were depending on this state right here California her home state to carry her through. Thirteen real life that they had to. A lot more effort into that first state it really does generate momentum they are doubling resource is there now they're even sending staff from other states there. They are slashing their team in their Baltimore headquarters to pay for some of those expensive ad buys an Iowa. The closing down three out of four offices in New Hampshire to make all of this possible she also kept canceled her trip to New Hampshire they're in this week. We caught up with her about that just a couple days gusts that Ellison. We are I am committed to to New Hampshire but we had to make. It difficult decisions and so yes I'm all in an Iowa because Iowa's the first state. BCA raffia and morale honor campaign people don't you wanna talk to reporters right now they want this story to turn around the got is gonna take a lot of work. Her team is currently financially in the red. She's spending the first part of this week's fund raising. And it's or to Nevada for more campaigning and of course Iowa. Seven aren't she's in it through I was during shot in Los Angeles forest thank you so much Jenny were Holbrook her political worth think striped sweater season and it's clear in the newsroom it's a chilly day. Here in the nation's capital.

