Transcript for The Latino effect in the 2020 election

As we continue to wait for results to come in let's discuss the various groups within the Latino voting bloc in some key battleground states from coast to coast the largest ethnic voting bloc and his country has been. Courted by both parties Latinos in Florida played a strong role in president trumps victory there and are playing a huge role in states like Arizona Nevada. The like any other group the issue does it matter to them. Are based on geography culture in the economy joining us and our ABC news contributors Alex Alex Castellanos and Amanda wrench Rea. A minute let's start with you first and talk about Arizona where nearly a quarter of all eligible voters there are Latino. Is it fair to say that the state cannot be won without this group in and how would you rate the outreach of both president Chubb and Joseph Biden in this state. Well I'd say it's more than fair they're such a large Latinos play such a large role now in Arizona politics. Not only have you seen popular congressman room and got a no win but you also see the mayor to sign first Latina. A mayor Romero when anti you're beginning to see the Latino power come together but the truth is it's been ten years of building. Largely because of SP 1070 which is a law that was known to be one of most anti immigrant. A lot out there that really galvanized the Latino community and now it's been ten years of really bringing that in and of course. You know sheriff Arpaio certainly. Help galvanize that now what you're seeing is really the fruits of a lot of that organizing that has happened. And so there's no doubt that Arizona is lifted up by the Latino community seeing their own political. Go power rise. And in Arizona of course you mention Joseph Arpaio an anti Mexican immigration rhetoric that the planted the seeds for the last decade but. When you move more north to Nevada we see a different landscape even though the majority of the Latino as a no matter also. Mexican American what's the biggest issue for Latinos Nevada. Well you write about it being different right every state is going on their own journey whether it's Arizona with 107 year California back with prop 187. Nevada hasn't had that kind of lied yes or had just hasn't faced that. What they do you have been in and Nevada is really a labor movement there. You see a lot of the messages around economic mobility what Bernie Sanders did there was a lot economic inequality that really resonated in the state of a Nevada and really I'd say harnessing that energy in the primary has really paid off now as you see you Latinos get engaged get involved. So what's different you know every single state has a different demographic different kind of messaging and you credit Bernie. It would a lot of the gains that Biden was able to mate with Latinos in some of the West Coast states that when we go east to a state like Florida which has the most diverse Latino population in the country we see a completely different story there Alex just about the success of the trump campaign has had with Cubans venezuelans and other Latino Americans specifically. In Miami Dade County what may trump so effective. Well this is the first time the democratic party has had and then open war within the party about whether you're going to nominate a Dick cleared. Socialist Bernie Sanders and he was beaten by. By Biden of course but. He was absorbed and and so a lot of the Hispanic vote in Florida looks at the Biden campaign because you know maybe he's not a socialist but. Who are all those other people around him. And their experience their political refugees. From Cuba from Venezuela they've seen socialism. And so for them. This was an unacceptable. Alternative and they gave. Donald Trump I think V margin that he needed. In Florida now. When you go to a state like Arizona or Texas guess what. They are not political rent fuel these refugees fleeing socialism. They are economic refugees fleeing. No jobs no money there they're fleeing their security refugees. Because he only government there which not the government fears the government is drug cartel Laura gain. They're the ones in charge so they come here for opportunity and security. Still in taxes each Donald Trump push polling and about. 29%. The the Hispanic vote in Texas even without the political refugees. Just trying to pick up these. Immigrants who come to this country for economic growth and security that was trump she issue. Jobs growth opportunity. And so he made some headway there in Texas she wasn't 29 it was actually put in an Arizona get pushed 38%. Of of Hispanics in Texas were saying in the pre election surveys that they were look at and Donald Trump. Then Alex use of the Donald Trump did a good job of understanding the culture of the various kinds of Latino voters in Miami. How how did such a broad message leg accusing Joseph Biden of being a socialist. It's such an error for a group that comes from completely different countries cultures and belief systems. And also weirder Puerto Ricans in Central Florida who are US citizens fall within Florida's political landscape. Well you know Puerto Ricans are unique when you talk about immigration and building that wall Puerto Ricans ago what. You know my uncle is not in the immigrant he doesn't have to climb a wall we are American citizens. And and I think sometimes we forget that. But culture is so important we don't just vote on candidates on issues hurried and economic opportunity. We wanna hate do these guys understand. Us. Donald Trump was running ads with a little salsa music down there in Miami Dade saying I get issue. I know who you are how I feel what you feel. And that on top of the they're experienced with the socialism. That resonated with that community and by the way that resonates even with I think the Mexican immigrants coming to this countries are Latinos coming into Texas and Arizona. Because they've seen government take care of itself. And not the people it's supposed to represent. And this question is for both of you but Amanda will start with you how would you grade the impact of the Latino vote for this election and where do you see the future of the vote in other competitive seats like. Wisconsin North Carolina even Ohio Pennsylvania as their Latino populations continue to grow. Well I think course we're waiting on Arizona Nevada right now gives you a good sense of the fact that Latinos are playing a very big role in the selection the tipping point and when you start to think about the growth. Remember one million plus Latinos turn eighteen become voters every single year. And so when you think about what that means a numbers it's it's enormous and hasn't impacted every single state including Georgia that we're talking about right now 5%. Of eligible voters are Latino and then the state of Georgia. And so there's no doubt that this election has really opened folks' eyes not just to the Latino community as a whole but understanding. The beautiful diversity within it and I think that is here to stay for a long time to come Alex your son. I agree I think this election too big trends that we haven't paid enough attention to one is that more single women voted in this election than married women. And that helped the Democratic Party Republicans need to either rebuild the American family. And or or he learned to appeal to a single women but the Hispanic votes as you said earlier. Lindsay that. The largest minority group in the country is now not black Americans as Hispanic Americans. And people who come here for the American dream the opportunity. Two news who lived live let their children enjoy a better life and they've enjoyed. People understand that may be their worst day in America is still better than the best thing they ever had back home. And they feel they come here for that. So Republicans need to make sure they're the party that opens up the future and growth and opportunity. For all Americans including Hispanics. Alex Castellanos and a Mandarin to really think you both.

