Latino voters address their priorities ahead of Election Day

ABC's John Quinones talks to Latino voters across the country, of whom 80% say the economy is their top priority in the 2020 election, followed closely by health care.
6:59 | 10/28/20

Transcript for Latino voters address their priorities ahead of Election Day

