Transcript for New law would require Trump to release tax returns

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new law requiring presidential candidates release their tax returns in order to repair in California's primary ballot. It's seen as a direct challenge to president trump who was refuse to release his tax returns. Term campaign caused the law on its constitutional. If it survives it'll likely legal challenge trump could sidestep the lob by not competing in the California primary. The law does not apply to the general action.

