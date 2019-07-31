New law would require Trump to release tax returns

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill requiring all presidential candidates to fork over their tax returns if they wish to appear on the state's primary election ballot.
0:25 | 07/31/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for New law would require Trump to release tax returns
California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new law requiring presidential candidates release their tax returns in order to repair in California's primary ballot. It's seen as a direct challenge to president trump who was refuse to release his tax returns. Term campaign caused the law on its constitutional. If it survives it'll likely legal challenge trump could sidestep the lob by not competing in the California primary. The law does not apply to the general action.

